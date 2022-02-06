UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

Sean Strickland got the biggest win of his career tonight in Las Vegas and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

(click on a fighter’s name for their career earnings)

Sean Strickland: $141,000 ($65,000 to show, $65,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Julian Erosa: $125,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $9,000 from Peterson for missing weight, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Hakeem Dawodu: $116,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexis Davis: $116,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brendan Allen: $106,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Shavkat Rakhmanov: $94,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jack Hermansson: $91,000 ($80,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sam Alvey: $91,000 ($70,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Steven Peterson: $77,000 ($30,000 to show, $9,000 fine for missing weight, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chidi Njokuani: $74,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marc-Andre Barriault: $36,000 ($30,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michael Trizano: $34,500 ($30,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Nick Maximov: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Philip Rowe: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Malcolm Gordon: $28,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Bryan Battle: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

John Castaneda: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Punahele Soriano: $26,500 ($22,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Miles Johns: $26,500 ($22,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Danilo Marques: $24,500 ($20,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jason Witt: $24,500 ($20,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Carlston Harris: $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jailton Almeida: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Denys Bondar: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Julija Stoliarenko: $14,500 ($10,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Tresean Gore: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

