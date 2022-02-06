Congratulations to Zaheer for winning our UFC Vegas 47 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 271 on Feb 12th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Sean Strickland – 67%
Punahele Soriano – 55%
Shavkat Rakhmanov – 88%
Julian Erosa – 77%
Bryan Battle – 52%
Consensus Overall Record in 2022: 7-3 (70%)
UFC Vegas 47 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Zaheer
|10
|2
|John Rong
|9
|2
|Joris Speelman
|9
|2
|Nick B
|9
|5
|Adrian Sunnex
|8
|5
|Brandon Kaplan
|8
|5
|Chris lloyd
|8
|5
|daniel
|8
|5
|Daniel Rendine
|8
|5
|Emma Vreeland
|8
|5
|Gagan Aujla
|8
|5
|Gagan Singh
|8
|5
|Kirt Brown
|8
|5
|Luke Fortune
|8
|5
|Luke Smith
|8
|5
|Max A
|8
|5
|melech macatangay
|8
|5
|SternFan74
|8
|19
|agus susanto
|7
|19
|Barry Oh
|7
|19
|Cameron Walsh
|7
|19
|Connor O’Neil
|7
|19
|Dave K.
|7
|19
|Jake Billing
|7
|19
|John Stapleton
|7
|19
|Kai Arellano
|7
|19
|larry chaput
|7
|19
|Michael J.
|7
|19
|Nathan H.
|7
|19
|Neil H.
|7
|19
|Samuel Ojuade
|7
|19
|Shawn
|7
|19
|The Ashen Demon
|7
|19
|The MMA Manifesto
|7
|35
|A.J. Adoghe
|6
|35
|Daniel Caughtry
|6
|35
|Darian Hall
|6
|35
|James Weise
|6
|35
|Nate stephen
|6
|35
|Noe Gomez
|6
|35
|stewartthames
|6
|35
|Tanner Owens
|6
|35
|Victor Molina
|6
|44
|Andre Tran
|5
|44
|Cagezilla Matchmaker
|5
|44
|Ivan Miklec
|5
|44
|Jacob Robbs
|5
|44
|Jamahl Golland
|5
|44
|Jamie Turnbull
|5
|44
|Kurt Killberg
|5
|44
|Marco Pham
|5
|44
|Omar
|5
|53
|Birney Lindsay
|4
|53
|dan
|4
|53
|dj
|4
|53
|Dwayne Murrell John Murrell
|4
|53
|glen STANLEY
|4
|53
|Liam Thomson
|4
|53
|Matthew Hawks
|4
|53
|ryanC
|4
|53
|Sam Fowler
|4
|53
|Tom M
|4
|63
|Adam Burke
|3
|63
|Aydin Car
|3
|63
|Derek
|3
|63
|Fons
|3
|63
|Frankie Dicristofano
|3
|63
|Herman Martinez
|3
|63
|Isaac
|3
|63
|Jacob Lalmansingh
|3
|63
|Luke Galloway
|3
|63
|MiracleMaia
|3
|63
|Richard Parrinello
|3
|74
|danny
|2
|74
|Kimberley c
|2
|74
|Mark Selormey
|2
|77
|Januek Subra
|1
|77
|Kyle Duffy
|1
|77
|Paul Mass
|1
2022 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Max Andrews
|25
|2
|Barry Oh
|24
|3
|Daniel
|22
|3
|Cameron Walsh
|22
|3
|Zaheer
|22
|6
|Darian Hall
|21
|6
|Omar
|21
|8
|Daniel Rendine
|20
|8
|Jake Billing
|20
|8
|Luke Smith
|20
|8
|Nathan H
|20
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Feb 7/22
