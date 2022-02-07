How to Play Super Bowl Squares

Playing Super Bowl Squares with friends is a fun and easy way to make the big game even more fun. If you’re not interested in placing money on the Super Bowl odds, then this could be another way to make money on Super Bowl Sunday. Let’s go over how to play Super Bowl Squares.

If you came here to learn how to play Super Bowl Squares, it’s couldn’t be easier. Simply, you want to have the square that matches up to the last digit in each teams’ score at the end of each quarter. Let’s explain further.

How to Play

Then, at the end of each quarter, the square that represents the last digit of each team gets paid out. For example, let’s pretend the score at the end of the first quarter is the Rams winning 10-3. The person who has the square that represents the Rams’ zero and Bengals’ three would get paid.

How to Win

Typically, the final score would be worth the most, but you can customize the payouts or buy-in amounts yourself! Super Bowl Squares is super customizable to what you like best. All you need is a 10×10 grid. You can easily search for a template to use online or you could make your own with any spreadsheet application. .

