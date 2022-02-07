eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Your capital is at risk

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Feb 7/22

Jeff Fox
Last updated

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Feb 7/22

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The UFC Light Heavyweight Rankings.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
jiri prochazka career earnings

July 12, 2020; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic punches Volkan Oezdemir of Switzerland in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC 251 event at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 12, 2020 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via USA TODAY Sports

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Glover Teixeira 613
2 2 2 Jan Blachowicz 577.5
3 3 5 Anthony Smith 339.5
4 4 4 Aleksandar Rakic 230
5 5 12 Paul Craig 218
6 6 3 Jiri Prochazka 192
7 7 Paulo Costa 183.5
8 8 11 Johnny Walker 180
9 9 13 Jamahal Hill 165
10 10 7 Magomed Ankalaev 148.5
11 12 Da Un Jung 139
11 11 9 Volkan Oezdemir 139
13 13 14 Ryan Spann 138
14 14 8 Dominick Reyes 135.5
15 15 Kennedy Nzechukwu 117
16 NR Brendan Allen 116.5
17 16 15 Jimmy Crute 116
18 17 6 Thiago Santos 113.5
19 18 Michal Oleksiejczuk 103
20 19 Alonzo Menifield 96
21 20 16 Ion Cutelaba 80
22 21 10 Nikita Krylov 76
23 NR Karl Roberson 68
23 22 William Knight 68
25 23 Dustin Jacoby 65
26 NR Tyson Pedro 64
27 NR Jailton Almeida 60
28 24 Ed Herman 54
29 25 Khalil Rountree Jr 50
30 26 Marcin Prachnio 29
31 27 Devin Clark 28
32 28 Nicolae Negumereanu 19
33 29 Maxim Grishin 18
33 29 Tafon Nchukwi 18
35 32 Aleksa Camur 16
36 31 Danilo Marques 13
37 33 Shamil Gamzatov 9
38 34 Ike Villanueva 8
39 NR Sam Alvey 6.5
40 35 Carlos Ulberg 0
40 35 Fabio Cherant 0

Check back Friday for our middleweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

About Jeff Fox

Read next
UFC Vegas 47 Pick 'Em Results

UFC Vegas 47 Pick 'Em Results
Jeff Fox Jeff Fox February 6th, 2022

  Congratulations to Zaheer for winning our UFC Vegas 47 Pick ‘Em Contest!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 271 on Feb 12th. Thanks...

Related news