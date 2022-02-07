What is Rocket Mortgage Squares and How to Sign Up?

It’s that time of year once again! It’s Super Bowl week and time to sign up for Rocket Mortgage Squares. In a previous article, we discussed how to play Super Bowl Squares. Rocket Mortgage Squares is the same thing, except there is much more money at stake.

What is Rocket Mortgage Squares?

There are over one million dollars up for grabs in this year’s Rocket Mortgage Squares. Best of all, it’s free to sign up! Skip below for your free chance at one of two grand prizes this season.

First, let’s go over what is Rocket Mortgage Squares.

The Rocket Mortgage Squares contest is super easy. Once you sign up, you will reserve your square. The numbers for your square are revealed on Saturday, February 12th. You will be given a link you can share with your friend. If they sign up with your link, you can earn up to 10 extra squares!

Every score change during Super Bowl LVI is a chance to win $50,000. Each time there’s a touchdown, extra point, 2-point conversion, field goal and safety, we’ll draw one lucky winner from the corresponding square. You’ll also automatically have two chances to win a grand prize of $500,000 just for entering!

Rocket Mortgage Squares Sign Up

Rocket Mortgage Squares is 100% free, so it’s wise to sign up before you forget! CLICK THIS LINK to get your free entry, and don’t forget to share your link with your friends and family to earn bonus entries!

Super Bowl Betting Offers

If you’re looking for more action on Super Bowl Sunday, The Sports Daily has organized the best Super Bowl betting offers for you to claim free money to bet with! BetOnline in particular is offering a great promotion this weekend.

BetOnline Super Bowl NFL betting offer: Risk-free $50 free bet

One bookie who you should take advantage of for NFL free bets is BetOnline. New users will be given a risk-free bet up to $50 when placed on their smartphone or tablet. If your Super Bowl bet wins, congrats you are already scoring a profit from mobile betting. If your bet loses, they’ll reimburse your bet with up to a $50 free play.

New members only. $55 min deposit. Receive a risk-free bet up to $50 on their first-ever mobile bet, meaning it was placed on a smartphone or tablet. Please see BetOnline’s General Rules for additional terms and conditions regarding bonuses. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

