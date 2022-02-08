eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 Fight Card

Jeff Fox
Last updated

Feb 12, 2022
Toyota Center
Houston, Texas

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

11,698 – above average

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,800

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV  10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Middleweight Championship:
Israel Adesanya   (21-1, #1 ranked middleweight) vs Robert Whittaker   (24-5, #3 ranked middleweight)

Heavyweights:
Derrick Lewis   (26-8, 1 NC, #4 ranked heavyweight) vs Tai Tuivasa   (14-3, #6 ranked heavyweight)

Middleweights:
Jared Cannonier   (14-5, #7 ranked middleweight) vs Derek Brunson   (23-7, #2 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:
Kyler Phillips   (9-2, #17 ranked bantamweight) vs Marcelo Rojo   (16-8, #62 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:
Bobby Green   (28-12-1, #27 ranked lightweight) vs Nasrat Haqparast   (13-4, #41 ranked lightweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+  8:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights:
Andrei Arlovski   (32-20, 2 NC, #25 ranked heavyweight) vs Jared Vanderaa   (12-6, #37 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Roxanne Modafferi   (25-20, #19 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Casey O’Neill   (8-0, #8 ranked women’s flyweight)

Flyweights:
Alex Perez   (24-6, #5 ranked flyweight) vs Matthew Schnell  (15-6, #8 ranked flyweight)

Light Heavyweights:
William Knight  (11-2, #23 ranked light heavyweight) vs Maxim Grishin   (31-9-2, #33 ranked light heavyweight)

 


Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass   6:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:
Mana Martinez   (9-2, #58 ranked bantamweight) vs Ronnie Lawrence   (7-1, #52 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:
Alexander Hernandez  (13-4, #12 ranked lightweight) vs Renato Moicano   (15-4-1, #30 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Carlos Ulberg   (5-1, #40 ranked light heavyweight) vs Fabio Cherant   (7-3, #40 ranked light heavyweight)

Middleweights:
AJ Dobson   (6-0, 1 NC) vs Jacob Malkoun  (5-1, #47 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:
Douglas Silva de Andrade   (27-4, 1 NC, #47 ranked bantamweight) vs Sergey Morozov   (17-4, #58 ranked bantamweight)

Welterweights:
Jeremiah Wells   (9-2-1, #37 ranked welterweight) vs Mike Mathetha   (3-0)

 

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 Fight Card Betting Odds (click here)

