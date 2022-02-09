How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Delaware | DE Sports Betting Offers

While Delaware sports betting allows for in-person betting, there is no online betting in the state. However, that doesn’t mean those inside the state have to miss out on the sports betting action! The Los Angeles Rams will play in their home stadium against the underdog Cincinnati Bengals.

This will be the biggest sports betting weekend of the entire year, especially with the number of states that now have legalized NFL betting. While online sports betting in Delaware is not yet legalized, there still are many great online sportsbooks that sports bettors in Delaware can use for NFL betting.

Let’s go over how to bet the Super Bowl in Delaware. More importantly, let’s go over how to claim these North Dakota sports betting offers for the big game.

How to bet the Super Bowl in Delaware

Claiming the NFL betting offers is a simple process, which we have laid out below.

Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

BetUS Super Bowl Delaware Sports Betting Offer: Bet $10 get up to $3125 bonus

If you’re wondering how to bet the Super Bowl in Delaware and claim the most NFL betting offers possible, BetUS is the bookie for you. BetUS is giving new users a 125% deposit match up to $3125 in free bets! The bets are split up to $2500 for sports and another $625 for casino. Use the link below to get started today and claim your free money.

BetOnline Super Bowl Delaware Sports Betting Offer: Risk-free $50 free bet

One bookie who you should take advantage of for Super Bowl free bets is BetOnline. New users will be given a risk-free bet up to $50 when placed on their smartphone or tablet. If your NFL bet wins, congrats you are already scoring a profit from mobile betting. If your bet loses, they’ll reimburse your bet with up to a $50 free play.

MyBookie Super Bowl Delaware Sports Betting Offer: Bet $10 get up to $1000 bonus

If you’re looking to maximize your NFL free bets for the Super Bowl, you will not want to pass up MyBookie. New users of MyBookie will have their initial deposit doubled, giving you up to $1000 in free bets by using the link below.

Bovada Super Bowl Delaware Sports Betting Offer: Bet $10 get up to $750 bonus

For those looking to use their crypto wallet to deposit funds, the promotion from Bovada is one you will want to take advantage of. Those looking to claim NFL betting offers on Bovada for the Super Bowl will get a bonus of 75% on their deposit using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Simply sign up using the link below.

