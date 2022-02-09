eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

NFL Player Props and Picks for Super Bowl 2022

Zach Brunner
Last updated

vermont sports betting super bowl mvp odds props
The 2022 Super Bowl is projected to have 7.61 billion dollars bet on the overall event. Yes, a large share of this money will be on the odds to win the Super Bowl. However, the biggest reason for this massive amount of money being bet is the massive amount of prop bets that sportsbooks are offering! Of course, the most common Super Bowl props are betting the Super Bowl MVP, the coin toss, National Anthem length and Gatorade color. However, there are tons of other prop bets for Sunday. Below, we will display the top industry odds for the most popular Super Bowl props, then go over some popular NFL player prop bets at the rest of our NFL sportsbooks.

Coin Toss Props

Coin toss Super Bowl props odds are from MyBookie Sportsbook Head: (-101) | Tails: (-101) Team to Win Coin Toss Rams: (-101) | Bengals: (-101)
Bet the Coin Toss

Super Bowl MVP

We have a full Super Bowl MVP article ready for you to read. At BetUS Sportsbook, Matthew Stafford (+120) and Joe Burrow (+225) are the odds favorites.

National Anthem Props

National Anthem Super Bowl props odds are from BetOnline Sportsbook Any scoring drive shorter than the Anthem length? Yes: (-215) | No: (+165) National Anthem length? 1:40Over: (-135) | Under: (+105) Color of Mickey Guyton’s outfit?
  • White (+250)
  • Yellow/Gold (+300)
  • Blue (+400)
  • Black (+500)
  • Grey/Silver (+500)
  • Red (+900)
  • Purple (+900)
  • Pink (+1000)
  • Green (+1400)
  • Orange (+1400)
Forget or omit a word during the National Anthem? Yes: (+900) | No: (-3000) Mickey Guyton show cleavage during Anthem? Yes: (+135) | No: (-175) Number of planes during flyover? 5 PlanesOver: (+125) | Under: (-165)
Bet the National Anthem

Gatorade Color Props

Gatorade color Super Bowl props odds are from BetOnline Sportsbook
  • Clear (+200)
  • Yellow/Green (+325)
  • Blue (+325)
  • Orange (+375)
  • Red/Pink (+1200)
  • Purple (+1400)
  • None (+950)
Bet Gatorade Color

Anytime Touchdown Scorer Props

Touchdown Super Bowl props odds are from Bovada Sportsbook
Anytime TD
Cooper Kupp (-190)
Cam Akers (-110)
Ja’Marr Chase (-110)
Joe Mixon (EVEN)
Odell Beckham (+110)
Tee Higgins (+150)
Tyler Boyd (+175)
Sony Michel (+190)
Darrell Henderson (+250)
Kendall Blanton (+260)
Tyler Higbee (+260)
Van Jefferson (+275)
CJ Uzomah (+320)
Drew Sample (+320)
Samaje Perine (+350)
Ben Skowronek (+550)
LAR Def/SP Team (+550)
Joe Burrow (+600)
CIN Def/SP Team (+650)
Mitchell Wilcox (+800)
Brycen Hopkins (+900)
Matthew Stafford (+1100)
Bet Anytime TD Scorer

First Touchdown Scorer Props

Touchdown Super Bowl props odds are from Bovada Sportsbook
First TD
Cooper Kupp (+450)
Cam Akers (+650)
Ja’Marr Chase (+700)
Joe Mixon (+750)
Odell Beckham (+750)
Tee Higgins (+900)
Sony Michel (+1000)
Tyler Boyd (+1200)
Kendall Blanton (+1200)
Tyler Higbee (+1200)
Van Jefferson (+1400)
Darrell Henderson (+1500)
CJ Uzomah (+1800)
Drew Sample (+1800)
Samaje Perine (+2000)
LAR Def/SP Team (+2500)
Ben Skowronek (+2500)
Joe Burrow (+2500)
Matthew Stafford (+2800)
Cin Def/SP Team (+3000)
Bet First TD Scorer
About Zach Brunner

Whether it's the Bucks winning the NBA Finals or the Badgers screwing themselves every single year, Zach is a Wisconsin sports fan through and through. He has been working in the sports betting and fantasy sports industries for nearly a decade, and he's always down to talk about either.

