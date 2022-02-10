Craziest 2022 Super Bowl Prop Bets and NFL Picks

There are literally thousands of Super Bowl prop bets available at the various NFL sportsbooks. You may be wondering how they could come up with this many different props for us to bet on. That is a valid question. However, once you see how funny and crazy these Super Bowl props get, you’ll understand these oddsmakers’ true creativity.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the craziest Super Bowl prop bets for Sunday. Along with each prop bet is a link to where the prop can bet found.

Will Joe Burrow be compared to Macaulay Culkin?

Yes: +700 | No: -2000

Will Mickey Guyton show cleavage during Anthem?

Yes: +150 | No: -200

Color of Snoop Dogg shoes at Halftime?

Will any part of Eminem’s Performance be Censored?

Yes: -180 | No: +135

What will happen to the BTC price during the game?

Goes Up: -125 | Goes Down: -105

Will a player get ejected for throwing a punch or fighting?

Yes: +800 | No: -2000

Will either announcer say “Fo Shizzle?”

Yes: +250 | No: -500

Ja’Marr Chase hits the Griddy?

Yes: +130 | No: -170

Will anyone trip and fall during the Halftime Show?

Yes: +160 | No: -220

NFL Super Bowl Prop Bet Bonuses

BetOnline Super Bowl Props Betting Offer: Risk-free $50 free bet

One bookie who you should take advantage of for Super Bowl props bonuses is BetOnline. New users will be given a risk-free bet up to $50 when placed on their smartphone or tablet. If your Super Bowl bet wins, congrats you are already scoring a profit from mobile betting. If your bet loses, they’ll reimburse your bet with up to a $50 free play.

MyBookie Super Bowl Props Betting Offer: Bet $10 get up to $1000 bonus

If you’re looking to maximize your Super Bowl props on Sunday, you will not want to pass up MyBookie. New users of MyBookie will have their initial deposit doubled, giving you up to $1000 in free bets by using the link below.

Bovada Super Bowl Props Betting Offer: Bet $10 get up to $750 bonus

For those looking to use their crypto wallet to deposit funds, the promotion from Bovada is one you will want to take advantage of. Those looking to claim bonuses on Bovada for the Super Bowl will get an extra 75% on their deposit using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Simply sign up using the link below.

BetUS Super Bowl Props Betting Offer: 200% Crypto bonus up to $1000

If you’re looking for more crypto bonuses for your Super Bowl betting, BetUS is the bookie for you. BetUS is giving new users a 200% bonus on their first crypto deposit of a minimum of $100. This means you can immediately turn $100 into $300 to play with for the Super Bowl! Use the link below to get started today and claim your free money.

