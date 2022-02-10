How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Iowa | IA Sports Betting Offers

Iowa sports betting has already been legalized, so make sure you don’t miss out on the Super Bowl betting action this weekend! The Los Angeles Rams will play in their home stadium against the underdog Cincinnati Bengals.

This will be the biggest sports betting weekend of the entire year, especially with the number of states that now have legalized NFL betting. With sports betting in Iowa legal, there are many great online sportsbooks that sports bettors in Iowa can use for NFL betting.

Let’s go over how to bet the Super Bowl in Iowa. More importantly, let’s go over how to claim these Iowa sports betting offers for the big game.

How to bet the Super Bowl in Iowa

Claiming the NFL betting offers is a simple process, which we have laid out below.

Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

BetUS Super Bowl Iowa Sports Betting Offer: 200% Crypto bonus up to $1000

If you’re wondering how to bet the Super Bowl in Iowa and claim the most NFL betting offers possible, BetUS is the bookie for you. BetUS is giving new users a 200% bonus on their first crypto deposit of a minimum $100. This means you can immediately turn $100 into $300 to play with for the Super Bowl! Use the link below to get started today and claim your free money.

BetOnline Super Bowl Iowa Sports Betting Offer: Risk-free $50 free bet

Another bookie those in Iowa should look at for the Super Bowl is BetOnline. New users will be given a risk-free bet up to $50 when placed on their smartphone or tablet. If your NFL bet wins, congrats you are already scoring a profit from mobile betting. If your bet loses, they’ll reimburse your bet with up to a $50 free play.

MyBookie Super Bowl Iowa Sports Betting Offer: Bet $10 get up to $1000 bonus

Iowans, if you’re looking to maximize your NFL free bets for the Super Bowl, you will not want to pass up MyBookie. New MyBookie users in Iowa will have their initial deposit doubled, giving you up to $1000 in free bets by using the link below.

Bovada Super Bowl Iowa Sports Betting Offer: Bet $10 get up to $750 bonus

For those looking to use their crypto wallet to deposit funds, the promotion from Bovada is one you will want to take advantage of. Those in Iowa looking to claim NFL betting offers on Bovada for the Super Bowl will get a bonus of 75% on their deposit using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Simply sign up using the link below.

