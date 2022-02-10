Super Bowl 2022 Gatorade Color Odds and Prediction

There are thousands of Super Bowl prop bets across all of the different online sportsbooks. However, one of the more random and silly props that continues to be among the most popular is the Gatorade color for the winning team. Typically, the coach of the winning team is given a “bath” or “shower” by their players, and many enjoy predicting what color that Gatorade will be. Overall, this is a prop bet of no skill or reasoning. It’s a crapshoot, which is what makes it so fun.
I even went to look what color Gatorade there was for the LSU National Championship, but they didn’t throw any on Coach O. In other words, we truly have nothing to go on.
Luckily, the Gatorade color prop bet odds reflect how random it is. We will be using the Super Bowl prop bet odds from BetOnline Sportsbook. Even a small bet will give you a nice return!
Super Bowl 2022 Gatorade Color Odds
Super Bowl props odds are from BetOnline Sportsbook
- Clear (+260)
- Orange (+300)
- Yellow/Green (+325)
- Blue (+325)
- Red/Pink (+1200)
- Purple (+1400)
- None (+950)
While orange is the most common overall and blue is the most common recently, my prediction for this year’s color is yellow. Obviously, yellow is one of the Rams’ colors. For the Bengals, they feel like an old-school, throwback franchise. With yellow being the original color, they may opt to stay traditional.
Past Gatorade Colors
The first Super Bowl Gatorade shower in history came in 1987 when the New York Giants gave one to Bill Parcells. This has continued nearly every single season since. Here’s how the past 21 Super Bowls have looked.
|Year
|Team
|Color
|2021
|Buccaneers
|Blue
|2020
|Chiefs
|Orange
|2019
|Patriots
|Blue
|2018
|Eagles
|Yellow/Green
|2017
|Patriots
|None
|2016
|Broncos
|Orange
|2015
|Patriots
|Blue
|2014
|Seahawks
|Orange
|2013
|Ravens
|None
|2012
|Giants
|Purple
|2011
|Packers
|Orange
|2010
|Saints
|Orange
|2009
|Steelers
|Yellow/Green
|2008
|Giants
|Clear
|2007
|Colts
|Clear
|2006
|Steelers
|Clear
|2005
|Patriots
|Clear
|2004
|Patriots
|None
|2003
|Buccaneers
|Purple
|2002
|Patriots
|None
|2001
|Ravens
|Yellow/Green
BetOnline Super Bowl NFL betting offer: Risk-free $50 free bet
One bookie who you should take advantage of for NFL promotions is BetOnline. New users will be given a risk-free bet up to $50 when placed on their smartphone or tablet. If your Super Bowl bet wins, congrats you are already scoring a profit from mobile betting. If your bet loses, they’ll reimburse your bet with up to a $50 free play.
New members only. $55 min deposit. Receive a risk-free bet up to $50 on their first-ever mobile bet, meaning it was placed on a smartphone or tablet. Please see BetOnline’s General Rules for additional terms and conditions regarding bonuses. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.Read next
NFL Super Bowl 2022 Coin Toss Odds and Picks
Along with the Gatorade color, one of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets is the coin toss. Yes, before a single whistle is blown...