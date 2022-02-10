Super Bowl 2022 Gatorade Color Odds and Prediction

There are thousands of Super Bowl prop bets across all of the different online sportsbooks. However, one of the more random and silly props that continues to be among the most popular is the Gatorade color for the winning team. Typically, the coach of the winning team is given a “bath” or “shower” by their players, and many enjoy predicting what color that Gatorade will be. Overall, this is a prop bet of no skill or reasoning. It’s a crapshoot, which is what makes it so fun.

I even went to look what color Gatorade there was for the LSU National Championship, but they didn’t throw any on Coach O. In other words, we truly have nothing to go on.

Luckily, the Gatorade color prop bet odds reflect how random it is. We will be using the Super Bowl prop bet odds from BetOnline Sportsbook. Even a small bet will give you a nice return!

Super Bowl 2022 Gatorade Color Odds

Super Bowl props odds are from BetOnline Sportsbook

Clear (+260)

Orange (+300)

Yellow/Green (+325)

Blue (+325)

Red/Pink (+1200)

Purple (+1400)

None (+950)

While orange is the most common overall and blue is the most common recently, my prediction for this year’s color is yellow. Obviously, yellow is one of the Rams’ colors. For the Bengals, they feel like an old-school, throwback franchise. With yellow being the original color, they may opt to stay traditional.

Past Gatorade Colors

The first Super Bowl Gatorade shower in history came in 1987 when the New York Giants gave one to Bill Parcells. This has continued nearly every single season since. Here’s how the past 21 Super Bowls have looked.

Year Team Color 2021 Buccaneers Blue 2020 Chiefs Orange 2019 Patriots Blue 2018 Eagles Yellow/Green 2017 Patriots None 2016 Broncos Orange 2015 Patriots Blue 2014 Seahawks Orange 2013 Ravens None 2012 Giants Purple 2011 Packers Orange 2010 Saints Orange 2009 Steelers Yellow/Green 2008 Giants Clear 2007 Colts Clear 2006 Steelers Clear 2005 Patriots Clear 2004 Patriots None 2003 Buccaneers Purple 2002 Patriots None 2001 Ravens Yellow/Green

