Super Bowl Bonuses and California Sports Betting Offers

For the second year in a row, and the second year ever, a team in the Super Bowl gets to play in their home stadium. How lucky are California residents that they have been able to host both the NFC Championship and now Super Bowl LVI to see their Los Angeles Rams play? With two massive games in Los Angeles, it’s clear California sports betting is at an all-time high, and why shouldn’t it be?

No, California sports betting is not yet legalized, so you won’t have the legal US sportsbooks to use. However, there are still plenty of online sportsbooks for California sports betting this weekend, and many of these books have special Super Bowl bonuses to claim!

Below, we will discuss how to bet on the Super Bowl in California, then we will give you many exclusive Super Bowl bonuses to claim before Sunday.

Super Bowl Game Info

Who: Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals

When: 6:30 PM EST

Where: SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA

How: NBC or Peacock

Odds: Rams -4 via BetOnline Sportsbook

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in California

Claiming the NFL betting offers is a simple process, which we have laid out below.

Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

BetOnline Super Bowl California Sports Betting Offer: Risk-free $50 free bet

One bookie who you should take advantage of for Super Bowl bonuses is BetOnline. New users will be given a risk-free bet up to $50 when placed on their smartphone or tablet. If your NFL bet wins, congrats you are already scoring a profit from mobile betting. If your bet loses, they’ll reimburse your bet with up to a $50 free play.

BetUS Super Bowl California Sports Betting Offer: 200% Crypto bonus up to $1000

If you’re wondering how to bet the Super Bowl in California and claim the most NFL betting offers possible, BetUS is the bookie for you. BetUS is giving new users a 200% bonus on their first crypto deposit of a minimum of $100. This means you can immediately turn $100 into $300 to play with for the Super Bowl! Use the link below to get started today and claim your free money.

MyBookie Super Bowl California Sports Betting Offer: Bet $10 get up to $1000 bonus

If you’re looking to maximize your Super Bowl bonuses, you will not want to pass up MyBookie. New users of MyBookie will have their initial deposit doubled, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on the Rams or any other Super Bowl bet by using the link below.

Bovada Super Bowl California Sports Betting Offer: Bet $10 get up to $750 bonus

For those looking to use their crypto wallet to deposit funds, the promotion from Bovada is one you will want to take advantage of. Those looking to claim Super Bowl betting offers on Bovada in California will get a bonus of 75% on their deposit using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Simply sign up using the link below.

About Zach Brunner Whether it's the Bucks winning the NBA Finals or the Badgers screwing themselves every single year, Zach is a Wisconsin sports fan through and through. He has been working in the sports betting and fantasy sports industries for nearly a decade, and he's always down to talk about either. View all posts by Zach Brunner

Read next