UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Feb 11/22

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The UFC Middleweight Rankings.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Israel Adesanya
|737
|2
|2
|5
|Derek Brunson
|403
|3
|3
|2
|Robert Whittaker
|306
|4
|4
|3
|Marvin Vettori
|295
|5
|5
|7
|Sean Strickland
|292
|6
|6
|12
|Brad Tavares
|251
|7
|9
|10
|Uriah Hall
|247
|8
|7
|4
|Jared Cannonier
|243.5
|9
|10
|Chris Curtis
|210
|10
|11
|16
|Chris Weidman
|172
|11
|12
|Gerald Meerschaert
|167
|12
|13
|14
|Andre Muniz
|164
|12
|13
|9
|Darren Till
|164
|14
|8
|8
|Jack Hermansson
|161
|15
|16
|Robbie Lawler
|130
|16
|17
|Dricus du Plessis
|128
|17
|18
|Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva
|121
|17
|18
|13
|Nassourdine Imavov
|121
|19
|20
|Anthony Hernandez
|120
|20
|21
|Ian Heinisch
|109
|21
|22
|15
|Kevin Holland
|104
|22
|23
|Makhmud Muradov
|101
|23
|24
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|100.5
|24
|26
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|90.5
|25
|27
|Gregory Rodrigues
|89
|26
|28
|Joaquin Buckley
|88
|26
|28
|Misha Cirkunov
|88
|28
|31
|11
|Kelvin Gastelum
|82
|29
|33
|Alessio Di Chirico
|69
|30
|30
|Punahele Soriano
|68
|31
|32
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|66
|31
|35
|Rodolfo Vieira
|66
|33
|36
|Phil Hawes
|59
|34
|37
|Andre Petroski
|55
|34
|39
|Bryan Battle
|55
|36
|38
|Julian Marquez
|54
|37
|40
|Eryk Anders
|41
|38
|41
|Alex Pereira
|40
|39
|42
|Krzysztof Jotko
|35
|40
|43
|Jun Yong Park
|31
|40
|43
|Roman Dolidze
|31
|42
|45
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|29
|42
|51
|Nick Maximov
|29
|44
|46
|Jordan Wright
|28
|45
|NR
|Chidi Njokuani
|20
|45
|47
|Jacob Malkoun
|20
|47
|51
|Jamie Pickett
|19
|48
|49
|Dusko Todorovic
|15
|49
|51
|Albert Duraev
|10
|50
|54
|Abu Azaitar
|9
|50
|54
|Andreas Michailidis
|9
|50
|54
|Kyle Daukaus
|9
|53
|58
|Wellington Turman
|5
|54
|59
|Cody Brundage
|0
|54
|59
|Dustin Stoltzfus
|0
|54
|59
|Gilbert Urbina
|0
|54
|NR
|Joseph Holmes
|0
|54
|59
|Micheal Gillmore
|0
|54
|59
|Nick Diaz
|0
|54
|59
|Roman Kopylov
|0
|54
|NR
|Tresean Gore
|0
Check back Monday for our welterweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
Read next
Olympic Preview: February 12
The Olympic Winter Games are at its halfway point, but there is still a lot of very exciting action over the next week from Beijing....