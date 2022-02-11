eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Feb 11/22

Jeff Fox
Last updated

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The UFC Middleweight Rankings.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Ed Herman and Derek Brunson in their middleweight bout during UFC 183 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on January 31, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. *** Local Caption *** Ed Herman; Derek Brunson

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Israel Adesanya 737
2 2 5 Derek Brunson 403
3 3 2 Robert Whittaker 306
4 4 3 Marvin Vettori 295
5 5 7 Sean Strickland 292
6 6 12 Brad Tavares 251
7 9 10 Uriah Hall 247
8 7 4 Jared Cannonier 243.5
9 10 Chris Curtis 210
10 11 16 Chris Weidman 172
11 12 Gerald Meerschaert 167
12 13 14 Andre Muniz 164
12 13 9 Darren Till 164
14 8 8 Jack Hermansson 161
15 16 Robbie Lawler 130
16 17 Dricus du Plessis 128
17 18 Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva 121
17 18 13 Nassourdine Imavov 121
19 20 Anthony Hernandez 120
20 21 Ian Heinisch 109
21 22 15 Kevin Holland 104
22 23 Makhmud Muradov 101
23 24 Edmen Shahbazyan 100.5
24 26 Abdul Razak Alhassan 90.5
25 27 Gregory Rodrigues 89
26 28 Joaquin Buckley 88
26 28 Misha Cirkunov 88
28 31 11 Kelvin Gastelum 82
29 33 Alessio Di Chirico 69
30 30 Punahele Soriano 68
31 32 Marc-Andre Barriault 66
31 35 Rodolfo Vieira 66
33 36 Phil Hawes 59
34 37 Andre Petroski 55
34 39 Bryan Battle 55
36 38 Julian Marquez 54
37 40 Eryk Anders 41
38 41 Alex Pereira 40
39 42 Krzysztof Jotko 35
40 43 Jun Yong Park 31
40 43 Roman Dolidze 31
42 45 Dalcha Lungiambula 29
42 51 Nick Maximov 29
44 46 Jordan Wright 28
45 NR Chidi Njokuani 20
45 47 Jacob Malkoun 20
47 51 Jamie Pickett 19
48 49 Dusko Todorovic 15
49 51 Albert Duraev 10
50 54 Abu Azaitar 9
50 54 Andreas Michailidis 9
50 54 Kyle Daukaus 9
53 58 Wellington Turman 5
54 59 Cody Brundage 0
54 59 Dustin Stoltzfus 0
54 59 Gilbert Urbina 0
54 NR Joseph Holmes 0
54 59 Micheal Gillmore 0
54 59 Nick Diaz 0
54 59 Roman Kopylov 0
54 NR Tresean Gore 0

Check back Monday for our welterweight rankings


Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

