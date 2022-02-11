UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Feb 11/22

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The UFC Middleweight Rankings.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Israel Adesanya 737 2 2 5 Derek Brunson 403 3 3 2 Robert Whittaker 306 4 4 3 Marvin Vettori 295 5 5 7 Sean Strickland 292 6 6 12 Brad Tavares 251 7 9 10 Uriah Hall 247 8 7 4 Jared Cannonier 243.5 9 10 Chris Curtis 210 10 11 16 Chris Weidman 172 11 12 Gerald Meerschaert 167 12 13 14 Andre Muniz 164 12 13 9 Darren Till 164 14 8 8 Jack Hermansson 161 15 16 Robbie Lawler 130 16 17 Dricus du Plessis 128 17 18 Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva 121 17 18 13 Nassourdine Imavov 121 19 20 Anthony Hernandez 120 20 21 Ian Heinisch 109 21 22 15 Kevin Holland 104 22 23 Makhmud Muradov 101 23 24 Edmen Shahbazyan 100.5 24 26 Abdul Razak Alhassan 90.5 25 27 Gregory Rodrigues 89 26 28 Joaquin Buckley 88 26 28 Misha Cirkunov 88 28 31 11 Kelvin Gastelum 82 29 33 Alessio Di Chirico 69 30 30 Punahele Soriano 68 31 32 Marc-Andre Barriault 66 31 35 Rodolfo Vieira 66 33 36 Phil Hawes 59 34 37 Andre Petroski 55 34 39 Bryan Battle 55 36 38 Julian Marquez 54 37 40 Eryk Anders 41 38 41 Alex Pereira 40 39 42 Krzysztof Jotko 35 40 43 Jun Yong Park 31 40 43 Roman Dolidze 31 42 45 Dalcha Lungiambula 29 42 51 Nick Maximov 29 44 46 Jordan Wright 28 45 NR Chidi Njokuani 20 45 47 Jacob Malkoun 20 47 51 Jamie Pickett 19 48 49 Dusko Todorovic 15 49 51 Albert Duraev 10 50 54 Abu Azaitar 9 50 54 Andreas Michailidis 9 50 54 Kyle Daukaus 9 53 58 Wellington Turman 5 54 59 Cody Brundage 0 54 59 Dustin Stoltzfus 0 54 59 Gilbert Urbina 0 54 NR Joseph Holmes 0 54 59 Micheal Gillmore 0 54 59 Nick Diaz 0 54 59 Roman Kopylov 0 54 NR Tresean Gore 0

Check back Monday for our welterweight rankings



Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

Read next