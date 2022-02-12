Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks for Super Bowl Betting

Bitcoin is expected to be very relevant on Super Bowl Sunday. We are expecting to see many cryptocurrency commercials during the big game, to the point where there are many Super Bowl prop bets about them. Crypto is also relevant on Sunday because there are many Bitcoin sportsbook promotions that are available for both new and old bettors alike.

Yes, even if you’re already signed up at a sportsbook, there may be a promotion for you to deposit more with your Bitcoin wallet. However, the biggest promotions and bonuses will go to new users. The following are the best Bitcoin sportsbook offers and promotions for you to claim for Super Bowl betting!

How to Claim Your Bitcoin Sportsbook Bonuses

Claiming Bitcoin bonuses is a simple process, which we have laid out below.

Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address Deposit with your Bitcoin wallet and bet the qualifying amount Claim your promotional money to use on their sportsbook

Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks for Super Bowl Betting

BetOnline Bitcoin Sportsbook Offer: 100% Deposit Match Up to $1,000

One of the best Bitcoin sportsbooks to take advantage of on Super Bowl Sunday is BetOnline. New users will get a 100% deposit match on their first cryptocurrency deposit. Users will be able to use a variety of different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and more! BetOnline is out highest rated Bitcoin sportsbook.

First crypto deposit only. $20 min deposit. Receive a 100% deposit match up to $1000 in free bets. Please see BetOnline’s General Rules for additional terms and conditions regarding bonuses. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Bovada Bitcoin Sportsbook Offer: Bet $10 get up to $750 bonus

For those looking to use their crypto wallet to deposit funds, the promotion from Bovada is one you will want to take advantage of. Those looking to get another crypto bonus on Super Bowl Sunday can get a 75% deposit bonus at Bovada when depositing Bitcoin or Bitcoin cash. All you have to do is sign up using the link below.

Bonus can be claimed only once per user on only on their first deposit of min $20, using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Bovada matches 75% of the first deposit of this method up to $750. You can use the free bets on sport, wager type and odds. Gamble responsibly. | 18+ T&C apply

BetUS Bitcoin Sportsbook Offer: 200% Crypto bonus up to $1000

One of the most generous Bitcoin sportsbook bonuses for Super Bowl Sunday can be found at BetUS. BetUS gives new users a 200% bonus on their first crypto deposit!. This means you can immediately triple your money to bet with on the Super Bowl! Use this extra money to bet on the thousands of Super Bowl prop bets, including the Gatorade bath color or the coin toss result.

New users only. Minimum deposit of $100. General terms and conditions apply | 18+

