BetOnline Super Bowl 2022 Free Bets and Betting Offers

Super Bowl LVI is now only hours away! If your bets aren’t already locked in, you’re behind. Luckily, BetOnline is offering many great last-second Super Bowl free bets and betting offers for the big game on Sunday.

BetOnline Sportsbook offers free bets and many different promotional betting offers. They offer a competitive Bitcoin and cryptocurrency betting promo for new users, as well as other first-time deposit promos this weekend. Let’s look at a couple of the BetOnline Super Bowl free bets and betting offers.

Super Bowl 2022 – Game Info

🏈 Teams: Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals 📅 Date: February 13, 2022

February 13, 2022 🕡 Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App

NBC / NBC Sports App 🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California 🎲 Odds: LA -4.0 | CIN +4.0

How to Claim the Super Bowl Free Bets on BetOnline

Claiming the BetOnline Super Bowl promo is simple, as we have laid out below.

Click the link to go to BetOnline

Sign up with your details, including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on BetOnline

Claim the free bets to use on the online sportsbook

BetOnline Super Bowl Betting Offer: 100% deposit match up to $1000

Betting is all about trying to turn your money into more money. With this BetOnline deposit bonus, new users will get their deposit matched dollar for dollar all the way up to $1000! You’re doubling your $100+ without needing to predict anything correctly. You can use this extra money as free bets for your Super Bowl props this weekend.

BetOnline Bitcoin Offer: 100% Deposit Match Up to $1,000

One of the best Bitcoin bonuses in the entire sports betting industry for the Super Bowl is this one from BetOnline. First-time depositors get a 100% deposit match on their cryptocurrency deposit. Users can also use more than Bitcoin, unlike some other sportsbooks. BetOnline also accepts Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and others for the promo offer!

About Zach Brunner Whether it's the Bucks winning the NBA Finals or the Badgers screwing themselves every single year, Zach is a Wisconsin sports fan through and through. He has been working in the sports betting and fantasy sports industries for nearly a decade, and he's always down to talk about either. View all posts by Zach Brunner

Read next