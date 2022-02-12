BetUS Super Bowl 2022 Free Bets and Betting Offers

Super Bowl LVI kicks off on Sunday, so there isn’t much time to claim promo offers and lock in bets. One of the online sportsbooks those looking to bet on the Super Bowl should use is BetUS.

BetUS Sportsbook offers a variety of free bets and promotional betting offers. They have first-time deposit promos and even Bitcoin deposit promos. Giving away some of the most money in the industry, it would be foolish not to check out what BetUS is offering for Sunday. Let’s take a look at a couple of the BetUS Super Bowl free bets and betting offers.

Super Bowl 2022 – Game Info

🏈 Teams: Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals 📅 Date: February 13, 2022

February 13, 2022 🕡 Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App

NBC / NBC Sports App 🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California 🎲 Odds: LA -4.0 | CIN +4.0

How to Claim the Super Bowl Free Bets on BetUS

Claiming the BetUS Super Bowl promo is simple, as we have laid out below.

Click the link to go to BetUS

Sign up with your details, including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on BetUS

Claim the free bets to use on the online sportsbook

BetUS Super Bowl Betting Offer: 125% bonus up to $2500

BetUS has a tremendous deposit bonus for new users, giving a 125% deposit match of up to $2,500 to use on their sportsbook! On top of that, BetUS also gives a 25% bonus on that deposit to use at their casino. The max offer for this is $625, meaning you could get up to $3,125 in free bets! It doesn’t get much better than that.

BetUS Bitcoin Offer: 200% Crypto bonus up to $1000

BetUS has one of the more generous Bitcoin or cryptocurrency bonuses in the industry. They give new users a 200% bonus on their first crypto deposit!. In other words, you immediately triple your money, giving you more to work with for Super Bowl betting! Use this extra money to bet on the thousands of Super Bowl prop bets, including the Gatorade bath color or the coin toss.

About Zach Brunner Whether it's the Bucks winning the NBA Finals or the Badgers screwing themselves every single year, Zach is a Wisconsin sports fan through and through. He has been working in the sports betting and fantasy sports industries for nearly a decade, and he's always down to talk about either. View all posts by Zach Brunner

Read next