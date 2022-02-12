Bruins in a position of serious flux

The Boston Bruins are in a position of disarray as they are currently holding down the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. This past week, their star forward Brad Marchand was suspended six games for high-sticking and roughing Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry, their star goaltender Tuukka Rask retired, and it was announced the Bruins captain, Patrice Bergeron, the heart and soul of Boston’s National Hockey League team, is out with a head injury. He is currently day-to-day, but knowing how concussions go, you just simply do not know how long Bergeron will be out of the lineup.

Rask’s retirement came after he only played four games for the Bruins in the 2021-22 National Hockey League regular season. He had a record of two wins and two losses, with a goals against average of 4.28, and a save percentage of .844.

Injuries have impacted Rask significantly in recent years and the native of Savonlinna, Finland pulled out of the 2020 Stanley Cup Finals due to family reasons. In 15 seasons with Boston, Rask was as good of a goalie as any in the NHL. He had a record of 308-165-66 with a goals against average of 2.28, a save percentage of .921, and 52 shutouts. Rask led the NHL with a 1.97 goals against average in 2009-10, and a goals against average of 2.12 in 2019-20. He also led the NHL with a .931 save percentage in 2009-10, and the NHL in shutouts twice. Rask had five in 2012-13, and seven in 2013-14. In terms of hardware, Rask won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011 (as a backup to Tim Thomas), the Vezina Trophy in 2014, and the Willam M. Jennings Trophy in 2020. With Rask’s retirement, Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman are expected to share the load in between the Bruins pipes.

Marchand and Bergeron are first and third in scoring for the Bruins this season. Marchand has 21 goals and 28 assists for 49 points, and Bergeron has 12 goals and 23 assists for 35 points. The loss of Marchand and Bergeron, will mean there will be even more pressure on David Pastrnak to carry the load.

About Jeremy Freeborn I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines. View all posts by Jeremy Freeborn

Read next