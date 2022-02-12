Cam Akers NFL Player Props and Free Picks for Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams are getting set to host Super Bowl LVI, despite being the away team for the game. After missing most of the season, the Rams got their workhorse back in Cam Akers. The difference making running back has only played well in his three games since returning with the exception of a couple fumbles. He is a very reliable and dynamic running back, which makes betting all Cam Akers player props very exciting.

Many NFL sportsbooks are offering a wide array of Cam Akers props for the Super Bowl. Let’s take a look at some of the best NFL player props for the Rams running back, as well as where you can place these bets.

Cam Akers Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks

15.5 Rush Attempts: Over (-110) | Under (-118)

At Least:

16 (-110)

17 (+102)

18 (+114)

19 (+127)

20 (+141)

21 (+154)

22 (+170)

63.5 Rushing Yards: Over (-114) | Under (-114)

At Least:

64 (-114)

74 (+108)

84 (+127)

94 (+148)

104 (+191)

114 (+260)

124 (+350)

16.5 Receiving Yards: Over (-120) | Under (-108)

At Least:

17 (-120)

27 (+102)

37 (+159)

47 (+260)

57 (+455)

67 (+690)

77 (+1170)

87 (+2630)

2.5 Total Receptions: Over (+127) | Under (-167)

At Least:

3 (+127)

4 (+334)

5 (+919)

6 (+2100)

7 (+4500)

Touchdowns: At Least 1 (+110) / 2 (+550) / 3 (+2900)

First Touchdown Scorer: +750

Most Rushing Yards in Super Bowl: -105

Cam Akers is certainly a hard player to bet on in most of these props, given the face he has not seen the field much this season. In his three games since returning from injury he has averaged 18 carries for just over 50 yards a game. If that trend continues, it would cash his rushing attempts total with ease, but fall far short of the total yardage number.

Though we have seen Akers be affective catching the ball throughout his career and in the first couple of weeks after his return, the Rams did not make it a big part of their offense in the NFC Championship. As of their last three games Akers has not caught the ball very many times, but he has certainly made the most of his receptions. In the two games leading up to his one reception for two yards in the NFCCG, he was able to reel in four passes for an impressive 60 yards.

Cam Akers Total Rushing Yards

Yards Odds 0-10 +4000 11-20 +1200 21-30 +850 31-40 +750 41-50 +600 51-60 +500 61-70 +500

71-80 +600 81-90 +700 91-100 +800 101+ +350

63.5 Rushing Yards: Over (-125) | Under (-105)

16.5 Rush Attempts: Over (EVEN) | Under (-130)

3.5 First Rush Attempt Yards: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

13.5 Longest Rushing Attempt: Over (-110) | Under (-120)

16.5 Receiving Yards: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

2.5 Total Receptions: Over (+130) | Under (-160)

10.5 Longest Reception: Over (-105) | Under (-125)

Total Touchdowns: At Least: 1 (-125) / 2 (+500) / 3 (+2500)

Total Rushing + Receiving 83.5: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

First Touchdown Scorer: +500

For Akers, the touches and yards both on the ground and threw the air are as if he never missed time this season at all. His one major hang up is that he has yet to find the end zone. Both he and the Rams are very hopeful that will change during the Super Bowl.

Cam Akers Stats | NFC Championship

It can be important to see how the Rams running back played last week when you’re placing your Cam Akers player props for the Super Bowl. During the NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers, Akers carried the ball 13 times for 48 yards. It was his second straight game with that yardage total. He also reeled in just one reception for a measly two yards. As mentioned above, Akers has yet to find the end zone this season. The Rams and Akers hope to change that fact with Super Bowl glory on the line.

