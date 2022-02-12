There are literally thousands of Super Bowl prop bets available at the various NFL sportsbooks. You may be wondering how they could come up with this many different props for us to bet on. That is a valid question. However, once you see how funny and crazy these Super Bowl props get, you’ll understand these oddsmakers’ true creativity.
Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the craziest Super Bowl prop bets for Sunday. Along with each prop bet is a link to where the prop can bet found.
Craziest 2022 Super Bowl Prop Bets and NFL Picks
Will Joe Burrow be compared to Macaulay Culkin?
Will Mickey Guyton show cleavage during Anthem?
Color of Snoop Dogg shoes at Halftime?
- Blue +200
- Yellow/Gold +350
- Black +500
- White +200
- Grey/Silver +750
- Orange +1400
- Green +1200
- Purple +1200
- Red +1400
- Pink +1800
Will any part of Eminem’s Performance be Censored?
What will happen to the BTC price during the game?
Goes Up: -125 | Goes Down: -105
Will a player get ejected for throwing a punch or fighting?
Will either announcer say “Fo Shizzle?”
Ja’Marr Chase hits the Griddy?
Will anyone trip and fall during the Halftime Show?
NFL Super Bowl Prop Bet Bonuses
