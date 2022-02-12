Former MLB outfielder Jeremy Giambi dies of suicide

We now know the cause of death of former Major League Baseball outfielder Jeremy Giambi of San Jose, California on Wednesday. According to Lanford Beard of People Magazine, the cause of death was suicide. Jeremy Giambi, who was the younger brother of five-time Major League Baseball All-Star Jason Giambi, played six seasons from 1998 to 2003 with the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies, and Boston Red Sox.

Giambi was only 47 years old. According to Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle, he died at his parent’s home in Claremont, California from a single gunshot to the chest.

Giambi is one of two former notable Major League Baseball players who died this past week. On Tuesday, Gerald Williams of New Orleans. Louisiana, who played 14 seasons with the New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Florida Marlins and New York Mets from 1992 to 2005, died of cancer.

Jeremy Giambi batted .263 with 52 home runs and 209 runs batted in during 510 games and 1417 at bats. During 1705 plate appearances, he scored 219 runs, had 372 hits, 75 doubles, three triples, one stolen base, 251 walks, 69 total bases, nine sacrifice hits, 11 sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .377, and a slugging percentage of .430. Giambi’s lone stolen base in his career came on July 26, 2003 for the Red Sox in a 5-4 win over the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. It was the third last game of Giambi’s MLB career.

Giambi’s best MLB season came with the Athletics in 2001. That year he had career highs in runs (64), hits (105), doubles (26), runs batted in (57), batting average (.283), and total bases (167).

Giambi was initially drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 44th round of the 1995 MLB Amateur Draft. He re-entered the draft a year later, and was selected in the sixth round by the Royals. Giambi was also mentioned in his career in the Mitchell Report for buying anabolic steroids from BALCO founder Victor Conte.

