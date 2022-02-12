How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Ohio – OH Sports Betting Offers

Ohio’s very own Cincinnati Bengals look to overcome their underdog status against the Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl LVI this weekend. And while Ohio sports betting within the state is not yet allowed, you can still place your bets at top offshore online sportsbooks.
We’ll show you all you need know about Super Bowl betting in Ohio, including how to bet on the Super Bowl and how to claim Ohio sports betting bonuses for the big game.
Best Super Bowl Sports Betting Sites for Ohio
Any one of the below offshore sportsbooks offer great bonuses, offers and Super Bowl betting options in Ohio:
- BetOnline – $1 million in Super Bowl prizes and bonuses up for grabs
- BetUS – Claim an exclusive Super Bowl LVI bonus offer
- MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available
- Bovada – Bitcoin friendly $750 welcome bonus on offer
How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Ohio
Claiming the NFL betting offers is a simple process, which we have laid out below.
- Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below
- Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer
- Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address
- Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook
- Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook
BetOnline Super Bowl Ohio Sports Betting Offer: Claim $1m in Super Bowl prizes
BetOnline is going big once again for the Super Bowl, and this year is offering up to $1 million in prizes and bonuses through its Million Dollar Super Bowl Party promotion.
You can claim this, as well as other offers such as the 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus, a $50 free play mobile bonus, and $25 risk-free bet in the link below:
BetUS Super Bowl Ohio Sports Betting Offer: Bet $10 get up to $3,125 bonus
There are many Super Bowl betting offers available in Ohio through BetUS too. The main bonus available to new customers is a 125% deposit match up to $3,125 in free bets. The bets are split up to $2,500 for sports and $625 for casino. Use the link below to get sign up and claim the welcome bonus and more:
MyBookie Super Bowl Ohio Sports Betting Offer: Bet $10 get up to $1,000 bonus
If you’re looking to maximize your NFL betting experience for the Super Bowl, MyBookie has over 2,000 prop bets to choose from.
These will all be available once you’ve signed up, but don’t forget to take advantage of the MyBookie welcome bonus which is worth up to $1,000.
Bovada Super Bowl Ohio Sports Betting Offer: Bet $10 get up to $750 Bitcoin bonus
For those looking to use their crypto wallet to deposit funds, the Bovada Bitcoin welcome bonus is one you will want to take advantage of.
For the bonus, Bovada offers a 75% on your deposit worth up to $750 using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Simply sign up using the link below:
Super Bowl 2022 – Game Info:
- 🏈 Teams: Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals
- 📅 Date: February 13, 2022
- 🕡 Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST
- 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App
- 🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- 🎲 Odds: LA -4.0 | CIN +4.0
Super Bowl Odds
More Americans will be betting on Super Bowl 2022 than ever before. NFL fans can maximize their profits by placing their bets at BetOnline, which offers the best Super Bowl odds in Ohio. Check out the Super Bowl odds from BetOnline below.
Super Bowl Point Spread Odds
While the Super Bowl point spread is set very sharp, NFL fans can still find discrepancies between the top sportsbooks in Ohio. Below, we’ll go over the Super Bowl betting lines from BetOnline, which offers the best Super Bowl point spread in Ohio.
|Bet
|Odds
|Play
|Los Angeles Rams -4
|-110
|Cincinnati Bengals +4
|-110
Super Bowl Moneyline Odds
Getting the best Super Bowl moneyline odds is important for NFL fans that want to cash in on Super Bowl Sunday. NFL fans that don’t want to worry about covering the spread can still bet on a team to win by wagering on the moneyline. While Cincinnati comes into Super Bowl 56 as four-point underdogs, moneyline bettors can find some added value on the Bengals on Super Bowl Sunday. Below, we’ll go over the Super Bowl moneyline odds from BetOnline, which offers the best Super Bowl odds in Ohio.
|Bet
|Odds
|Play
|Los Angeles Rams
|-196
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+171
Super Bowl MVP Odds
NFL quarterbacks have dominated the Super Bowl MVP over the years. Since 2000, 14 signal-callers have won the award and 32 of the 55 Super Bowl MVP winners have been quarterbacks. With the Rams favored by four points at SoFi Stadium, quarterback Matthew Stafford has the best chance to win the 2022 Super Bowl MVP. Don’t count out Joe Burrow though, who could steal the spotlight if the Bengals find a way to win it all. Before you place your bet, check out the Super Bowl MVP odds for both quarterbacks from BetOnline.
|Bet
|Odds
|Play
|Matthew Stafford
|+135
|Joe Burrow
|+225
Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds
In the Super Bowl, tails has a slight edge over heads in terms of the coin toss results. In 55 Super Bowls, the Super Bowl coin toss has landed on tails 29 times compared to just 26 on heads. However, in the last 10 Super Bowls, both outcomes have an even 50-50 split, which makes it even more important to get the best Super Bowl coin toss odds. Below, you’ll find Super Bowl coin toss odds from BetOnline, which offers less juice than most Ohio sportsbooks.
|Bet
|Odds
|Play
|Heads
|-101
|Tails
|-101
Super Bowl National Anthem Time Odds
Country singer Mickey Guyton will be singing the Super Bowl national anthem in 2022. At just 106 seconds, this year’s Super Bowl national anthem over under bet is set quite low. For reference, Jewel clocked in the fastest Super Bowl national anthem time at 1 minute and 27 seconds or 87 seconds during the Super Bowl halftime show in 1998. Below, we’ll go over the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline.
|Bet
|Odds
|Play
|Over 106 seconds
|-120
|Under 106 seconds
|-120
Super Bowl First Touchdown Scorer Odds
Predicting the first touchdown in the Super Bowl offers some of the best odds of any Super Bowl prop. After leading the NFL in receptions, yards, and touchdowns during the regular season, Rams’ wide receiver Cooper Kupp comes into Super Bowl 2022 as the favorite to score the first touchdown. Still, Matthew Stafford’s preferred target could provide some added value for bettors if he can find the end zone first on Sunday. Below, we’ll review the first touchdown scorer odds for Super Bowl 2022 from BetOnline.
|Bet
|Odds
|Play
|Cooper Kupp
|+500
|Joe Mixon
|+700
|Cam Akers
|+750
|Ja’Marr Chase
|+800
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|+800
Joe Burrow NFL Player Props and Free Picks for Super Bowl LVI
