How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Ohio – OH Sports Betting Offers

Ohio’s very own Cincinnati Bengals look to overcome their underdog status against the Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl LVI this weekend. And while Ohio sports betting within the state is not yet allowed, you can still place your bets at top offshore online sportsbooks.

We’ll show you all you need know about Super Bowl betting in Ohio, including how to bet on the Super Bowl and how to claim Ohio sports betting bonuses for the big game.

Best Super Bowl Sports Betting Sites for Ohio

Any one of the below offshore sportsbooks offer great bonuses, offers and Super Bowl betting options in Ohio:

BetOnline – $1 million in Super Bowl prizes and bonuses up for grabs

BetUS – Claim an exclusive Super Bowl LVI bonus offer

MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available

Bovada – Bitcoin friendly $750 welcome bonus on offer

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Ohio

Claiming the NFL betting offers is a simple process, which we have laid out below.

Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

BetOnline Super Bowl Ohio Sports Betting Offer: Claim $1m in Super Bowl prizes

BetOnline is going big once again for the Super Bowl, and this year is offering up to $1 million in prizes and bonuses through its Million Dollar Super Bowl Party promotion.

You can claim this, as well as other offers such as the 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus, a $50 free play mobile bonus, and $25 risk-free bet in the link below:

BetUS Super Bowl Ohio Sports Betting Offer: Bet $10 get up to $3,125 bonus

There are many Super Bowl betting offers available in Ohio through BetUS too. The main bonus available to new customers is a 125% deposit match up to $3,125 in free bets. The bets are split up to $2,500 for sports and $625 for casino. Use the link below to get sign up and claim the welcome bonus and more:

MyBookie Super Bowl Ohio Sports Betting Offer: Bet $10 get up to $1,000 bonus

If you’re looking to maximize your NFL betting experience for the Super Bowl, MyBookie has over 2,000 prop bets to choose from.

These will all be available once you’ve signed up, but don’t forget to take advantage of the MyBookie welcome bonus which is worth up to $1,000.

Bovada Super Bowl Ohio Sports Betting Offer: Bet $10 get up to $750 Bitcoin bonus

For those looking to use their crypto wallet to deposit funds, the Bovada Bitcoin welcome bonus is one you will want to take advantage of.

For the bonus, Bovada offers a 75% on your deposit worth up to $750 using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Simply sign up using the link below:

Super Bowl 2022 – Game Info:

🏈 Teams: Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals 📅 Date: February 13, 2022

February 13, 2022 🕡 Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App

NBC / NBC Sports App 🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California 🎲 Odds: LA -4.0 | CIN +4.0

Super Bowl Odds

More Americans will be betting on Super Bowl 2022 than ever before. NFL fans can maximize their profits by placing their bets at BetOnline, which offers the best Super Bowl odds in Ohio. Check out the Super Bowl odds from BetOnline below.

Super Bowl Point Spread Odds

While the Super Bowl point spread is set very sharp, NFL fans can still find discrepancies between the top sportsbooks in Ohio. Below, we’ll go over the Super Bowl betting lines from BetOnline, which offers the best Super Bowl point spread in Ohio.

Bet Odds Play Los Angeles Rams -4 -110 Cincinnati Bengals +4 -110

Super Bowl Moneyline Odds

Getting the best Super Bowl moneyline odds is important for NFL fans that want to cash in on Super Bowl Sunday. NFL fans that don’t want to worry about covering the spread can still bet on a team to win by wagering on the moneyline. While Cincinnati comes into Super Bowl 56 as four-point underdogs, moneyline bettors can find some added value on the Bengals on Super Bowl Sunday. Below, we’ll go over the Super Bowl moneyline odds from BetOnline, which offers the best Super Bowl odds in Ohio.

Bet Odds Play Los Angeles Rams -196 Cincinnati Bengals +171

Super Bowl MVP Odds

NFL quarterbacks have dominated the Super Bowl MVP over the years. Since 2000, 14 signal-callers have won the award and 32 of the 55 Super Bowl MVP winners have been quarterbacks. With the Rams favored by four points at SoFi Stadium, quarterback Matthew Stafford has the best chance to win the 2022 Super Bowl MVP. Don’t count out Joe Burrow though, who could steal the spotlight if the Bengals find a way to win it all. Before you place your bet, check out the Super Bowl MVP odds for both quarterbacks from BetOnline.

Bet Odds Play Matthew Stafford +135 Joe Burrow +225

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

In the Super Bowl, tails has a slight edge over heads in terms of the coin toss results. In 55 Super Bowls, the Super Bowl coin toss has landed on tails 29 times compared to just 26 on heads. However, in the last 10 Super Bowls, both outcomes have an even 50-50 split, which makes it even more important to get the best Super Bowl coin toss odds. Below, you’ll find Super Bowl coin toss odds from BetOnline, which offers less juice than most Ohio sportsbooks.

Bet Odds Play Heads -101 Tails -101

Super Bowl National Anthem Time Odds

Country singer Mickey Guyton will be singing the Super Bowl national anthem in 2022. At just 106 seconds, this year’s Super Bowl national anthem over under bet is set quite low. For reference, Jewel clocked in the fastest Super Bowl national anthem time at 1 minute and 27 seconds or 87 seconds during the Super Bowl halftime show in 1998. Below, we’ll go over the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline.

Bet Odds Play Over 106 seconds -120 Under 106 seconds -120

Super Bowl First Touchdown Scorer Odds

Predicting the first touchdown in the Super Bowl offers some of the best odds of any Super Bowl prop. After leading the NFL in receptions, yards, and touchdowns during the regular season, Rams’ wide receiver Cooper Kupp comes into Super Bowl 2022 as the favorite to score the first touchdown. Still, Matthew Stafford’s preferred target could provide some added value for bettors if he can find the end zone first on Sunday. Below, we’ll review the first touchdown scorer odds for Super Bowl 2022 from BetOnline.

Bet Odds Play Cooper Kupp +500 Joe Mixon +700 Cam Akers +750 Ja’Marr Chase +800 Odell Beckham Jr. +800

About Zach Brunner Whether it's the Bucks winning the NBA Finals or the Badgers screwing themselves every single year, Zach is a Wisconsin sports fan through and through. He has been working in the sports betting and fantasy sports industries for nearly a decade, and he's always down to talk about either. View all posts by Zach Brunner

Read next