Joe Burrow NFL Player Props and Free Picks for Super Bowl LVI

We are just one day away from Super Bowl LVI where the Cincinnati Bengals will be the home team despite taking on the Los Angeles Rams inside their own stadium. The Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has had an incredible last few years winning the Heisman, a college national championship, and now has a chance to win the Big Game. No QB in NFL history has ever accomplished those feats within three seasons, which is exactly what Burrow has a chance to do.

The Bengals will need him to be at his very best against a stout Rams defense. Because of that, it will be extra exciting to bet on Joe Burrow’s Super Bowl props.

Let’s take a look at some of the Joe Burrow props available at the best Super Bowl betting sites

Joe Burrow Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks

Joe Burrow To Score A TD

Bet Odds Play
No -900 BetOnline logo
Yes +500 BetOnline logo

Joe Burrow To Throw An Interception

Bet Odds Play
No +130 BetOnline logo
Yes -160 BetOnline logo

Joe Burrow Total Pass Attempts

Bet Odds Play
Under 36.5 Pass Attempts -125 BetOnline logo
Over 36.5 Pass Attempts -105 BetOnline logo

Joe Burrow Total Passing Completions

Completions Odds Play
10-15 +700 BetOnline logo
16-20 +450 BetOnline logo
21-25 +275 BetOnline logo
26-30 +250 BetOnline logo
31-35 +500 BetOnline logo
36-40 +800 BetOnline logo
41+ +1500 BetOnline logo

Joe Burrow Total Passing Yards

Passing Yards Odds Play
0-200 +750 BetOnline logo
201-225 +1000 BetOnline logo
226-250 +600 BetOnline logo
251-275 +500 BetOnline logo
276-300 +450 BetOnline logo
301-325 +550 BetOnline logo
326-350 +800 BetOnline logo
351+ +325 BetOnline logo

Joe Burrow Total Pass Completions

Pass Completions Odds Play
Over (24.5) -109 BetOnline logo
Under (24.5) -119 BetOnline logo

Joe Burrow Passing TDs

Passing TDs Odds Play
Over (1.5) -192 BetOnline logo
Under (1.5) +145 BetOnline logo

Joe Burrow Passing Yards

Passing Yards Odds Play
Over (280.5) -114 BetOnline logo
Under (280.5) -114 BetOnline logo

Joe Burrow Stats | AFC Championship

Joe Burrow and the Bengals were able to orchestrate a miracle second half comeback against the Chiefs. The game was highlighted by Burrow’s 23 completions on 38 attempts for 250 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 25 yards in the victory.

