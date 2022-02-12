Joe Burrow NFL Player Props and Free Picks for Super Bowl LVI

We are just one day away from Super Bowl LVI where the Cincinnati Bengals will be the home team despite taking on the Los Angeles Rams inside their own stadium. The Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has had an incredible last few years winning the Heisman, a college national championship, and now has a chance to win the Big Game. No QB in NFL history has ever accomplished those feats within three seasons, which is exactly what Burrow has a chance to do.

The Bengals will need him to be at his very best against a stout Rams defense. Because of that, it will be extra exciting to bet on Joe Burrow’s Super Bowl props.

Let’s take a look at some of the Joe Burrow props available at the best Super Bowl betting sites.

Joe Burrow To Score A TD

Bet Odds Play No -900 Yes +500

Joe Burrow To Throw An Interception

Bet Odds Play No +130 Yes -160

Joe Burrow Total Pass Attempts

Bet Odds Play Under 36.5 Pass Attempts -125 Over 36.5 Pass Attempts -105

Joe Burrow Total Passing Completions

Joe Burrow Total Passing Yards

Joe Burrow Total Pass Completions

Pass Completions Odds Play Over (24.5) -109 Under (24.5) -119

Joe Burrow Passing TDs

Passing TDs Odds Play Over (1.5) -192 Under (1.5) +145

Joe Burrow Passing Yards

Passing Yards Odds Play Over (280.5) -114 Under (280.5) -114

Joe Burrow Stats | AFC Championship

Joe Burrow and the Bengals were able to orchestrate a miracle second half comeback against the Chiefs. The game was highlighted by Burrow’s 23 completions on 38 attempts for 250 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 25 yards in the victory.

