Joe Burrow sets Aaron Rodgers as his benchamark to become best QB

Joe Burrow is preparing for Super Bowl LVI on Sunday but has set himself a long-term goal of overtaking the best quarterback in the NFL — Aaron Rodgers.

The Cincinnati Bengals talisman picked up the Comeback Player of the Year award after recovering from a season-ending injury last season to leading his side to the biggest game of the NFL calendar.

Green Bay Packers QB Rodgers picked up the Most Valuable Player awards, his fourth in his career, and Burrows has cited his rival as the player he needs to catch to become the best.

Burrow said: “I’m chasing Aaron Rodgers to try to be the best. He’s been doing it for a long time.”

Burrow also named Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, who has won a record seven Super Bowl titles, and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes as the elite in the quarterback position.

The Bengal’s second-year QB is no stranger to awards, winning the Heisman Trophy in college before becoming the first pick in 2020 draft.

Burrow knows winning the Super Bowl on Sunday will propell him into superstardom, but is not letting the thought of creating a legacy distract him from the biggest game of his career to date.

He added: “I try not to think about that kind of stuff because I think if you go down that road, you start worrying about the wrong things.

“So I’ve tried to stay focused on the job at hand.”

