Matthew Stafford NFL Player Props and Free Picks for Super Bowl LVI

After 12 long seasons in Detroit, Matthew Stafford will have a chance to win Super Bowl LVI in his first season with the Los Angeles Rams. Interestingly, we have a Super Bowl team playing in their home stadium for the second straight season, which had never happened in NFL history prior to last year. The Rams are the more experienced team, but the Cincinnati Bengals are on a Cinderella run and have plenty of young talent who have played in big moments already in their careers.

The Rams are going to need Matthew Stafford to be at his absolute best, and limit his mistakes if they want to bring home the Lombardi Trophy. Stafford has been consistently up and down this season, so it makes betting his Super Bowl Player props very exciting.

Let’s take a look at some of the Matthew Stafford props available at the best Super Bowl betting sites.

Matthew Stafford Total Completions: Over 24.5 (-125) | Under 24.5 (-105)

Matthew Stafford Total Passing Yards: Over 283.5 (-125) | Under 283.5 (-105)

Matthew Stafford Touchdown Passes: Over 2.5 (+140) | Under 2.5 (-180)

Matthew Stafford Longest Completion: Over 38.5 (-115) | Under 38.5 (-115)

Matthew Stafford Total Interceptions: Over .5 (-160) | Under .5 (+120)

Despite a wide range of pass attempt numbers, Stafford’s pass completions have been very steady all season long. He has completed under 20 passes just twice, and over 30 passes just twice. He has gone over the 283.5 yardage total in 12 games this season, averaging 2.25 passing touchdowns across those games.

Matthew Stafford does not rush the ball often, but when he does he typically goes over the set 5.5 yard Super Bowl total. In fact, he has gone over that total in each of his last three games, and four of his last six, averaging 11 yards in each of those games.

Stafford has been a bit of a turnover machine this season, fumbling the ball five times on top of 18 interceptions. He has thrown an INT in five of his last seven games, with three of those games being multiple INTs.

Matthew Stafford Stats | NFC Championship

Matthew Stafford has had a very up and down season in many ways, but when it has mattered most, the Rams quarterback has found a way to shine. He completed 31 passes on 45 attempts for 337 yards and two touchdowns against the 49ers. He also rushed the ball five times for a total of eight yards.

