NFL Super Bowl 2022 Coin Toss Odds and Picks

Along with the Gatorade color, one of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets is the coin toss. Yes, before a single whistle is blown or tackle is made, there will be millions of dollars won on Super Bowl betting picks, and the result is a literal coin flip. Below, we will discuss the best Super Bowl 2022 coin toss odds on BetOnline Sportsbook. We will also give our official pick for Sunday.
Super Bowl 2022 Coin Toss Odds and Picks
Super Bowl coin toss odds are from BetOnline Sportsbook
Last year, the result of the Super Bowl coin toss was heads. If we believe a coin flip is truly 50/50, then tails looks to be the likely result. The Super Bowl coin toss result from the past four Super Bowls has seen heads come up three of the past four times. From my point of view, it looks like tails is due!
Tails never fails…except for three of the past four times. Still, that’s where my money will go on Sunday.
Super Bowl Coin Toss Results
Heads: 26 times (47%)
Tails: 29 times (53%)
Heads longest streak: 5
Tails longest streak: 4 (three times)
Last Result: Heads
|Super Bowl
|Matchup
|Result
|LV
|Kansas City vs Tampa Bay
|Heads
|LIV
|Kansas City vs San Francisco
|Tails
|LIII
|New England vs LA Rams
|Heads
|LII
|New England vs Philadelphia
|Heads
|LI
|Atlanta vs New England
|Tails
|L
|Carolina vs Denver
|Tails
|XLIX
|Seattle vs New England
|Tails
|XLVIII
|Seattle vs Denver
|Tails
|XLVII
|Baltimore vs San Francisco
|Heads
|XLVI
|New England vs NY Giants
|Heads
|XLV
|Green Bay vs Pittsburgh
|Heads
|XLIV
|New Orleans vs Indianapolis
|Heads
|XLIII
|Arizona vs Pittsburgh
|Heads
|XLII
|NY Giants vs New England
|Tails
|XLI
|Chicago vs Indianapolis
|Heads
|XL
|Seattle vs Pittsburgh
|Tails
|XXXIX
|Philadelphia vs New England
|Tails
|XXXVIII
|Carolina vs New England
|Tails
|XXXVII
|Tampa Bay vs Oakland
|Tails
|XXXVI
|St Louis vs New England
|Heads
|XXXV
|NY Giants vs Baltimore
|Tails
|XXXIV
|St Louis vs Tennessee
|Tails
|XXXIII
|Atlanta vs Denver
|Tails
|XXXII
|Green Bay vs Denver
|Tails
|XXXI
|New England vs Green Bay
|Heads
|XXX
|Dallas vs Pittsburgh
|Tails
|XXIX
|San Francisco vs San Diego
|Heads
|XXVIII
|Dallas vs Buffalo
|Tails
|XXVII
|Buffalo vs Dallas
|Heads
|XXVI
|Washington vs Buffalo
|Heads
|XXV
|Buffalo vs NY Giants
|Heads
|XXIV
|Denver vs San Francisco
|Heads
|XXIII
|San Francisco vs Cincinnati
|Tails
|XXII
|Washington vs Denver
|Heads
|XXI
|Denver vs NY Giants
|Tails
|XX
|Chicago vs New England
|Tails
|XIX
|San Francisco vs Miami
|Tails
|XVIII
|LA Raiders vs Washington
|Heads
|XVII
|Miami vs Washington
|Tails
|XVI
|San Francisco vs Cincinnati
|Tails
|XV
|Philadelphia vs Oakland
|Tails
|XIV
|LA Rams vs Pittsburgh
|Heads
|XIII
|Dallas vs Pittsburgh
|Heads
|XII
|Dallas vs Denver
|Heads
|XI
|Oakland vs Minnesota
|Tails
|X
|Dallas vs Pittsburgh
|Heads
|IX
|Pittsburgh vs Minnesota
|Tails
|VIII
|Miami vs Minnesota
|Heads
|VII
|Miami vs Washington
|Heads
|VI
|Miami vs Dallas
|Heads
|V
|Dallas vs Baltimore
|Tails
|IV
|Minnesota vs Kansas City
|Tails
|III
|NY Jets vs Baltimore
|Heads
|II
|Green Bay vs Oakland
|Tails
|I
|Green Bay vs Kansas City
|Heads
BetOnline Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Offer: Risk-Free $50 Bet
One bookie who you should take advantage of for NFL promotions is BetOnline. New users will be given a risk-free bet up to $50 when placed on their smartphone or tablet. So, if you want a 50/50 chance to double your money, put it on the coin toss! If your Super Bowl bet wins, congrats you are already scoring a profit from mobile betting. If your bet loses, they’ll reimburse your bet with up to a $50 free play.
New members only. $55 min deposit. Receive a risk-free bet up to $50 on their first-ever mobile bet, meaning it was placed on a smartphone or tablet. Please see BetOnline’s General Rules for additional terms and conditions regarding bonuses. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.
