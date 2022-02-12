Odell Beckham Jr. NFL Player Props and Free Picks for Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams are getting set to host Super Bowl LVI despite technically being the away team in the game. Amongst the biggest acquisitions for the Rams this season is Odell Beckham Jr. who has been phenomenal in his short time with LA. He is one of the most unpredictable wide receivers in football, which makes betting all Odell Beckham Jr. player props very exciting.

Many NFL sportsbooks are offering a wide array of Odell Beckham Jr. props for the Super Bowl. Let’s take a look at some of the best NFL player props for the Rams wide receiver, as well as where you can place these bets.

Odell Beckham Jr. Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks

66.5 Receiving Yards: Over (-114) | Under (-114)

At Least:

67 (-114)

77 (+108)

87 (+127)

97 (+148)

107 (+177)

117 (+244)

127 (+330)

137 (+434)

5.5 Total Receptions: Over (-103) | Under (-125)

At Least:

6 (-103)

7 (+138)

8 (+270)

9 (+550)

10 (+1050)

Touchdowns: At Least 1 (+110) / 2 (+600) / 3 (+2400)

First Touchdown Scorer: +750

Most Receiving Yards in Super Bowl: +600

OBJ has averaged 78.6 yards and six catches over his last three games. He has scored the first TD twice this season, most recently on January 17th against the Arizona Cardinals.

OBJ typically has no trouble scoring at least one TD per game, doing so in six of his last ten. However, he has not had two touchdowns in the same game at all this season. The last time he recorded a multi-score game was all the way back on October 10th, 2020. It was his only game with two or more scores during his tenure with the Browns.

64.5 Receiving Yards: Over (-120) | Under (-110)

5.5 Total Receptions: Over (+105) | Under (-135)

To Have Longest Reception: +550

Total Touchdowns: At Least: 1 (+115) / 2 (+750) / 3 (+4000)

First Touchdown Scorer: +600

OBJ is always a candidate to break off a long reception. His five longest receptions since joining the Rams have been 27, 29, 31, 40 and 54.

Odell Beckham Jr. Stats | Divisional Round

It can be important to see how the talented wide receiver played last week when you’re placing your Odell Beckham Jr. player props for the Super Bowl. During the NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers, OBJ reeled in nine receptions for 113 yards, but did not score a touchdown. His longest reception was 29 yards. It was a standard OBJ performance compared to what we’ve seen him do for the Rams this season, but the biggest thing to take note of is that he has just one touchdown in his last four games.

