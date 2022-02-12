Odell Beckham Jr says he would take a pay cut to stay at the LA Rams beyond Super Bowl LVI

The LA Rams have received a boost ahead of their Super Bowl LVI showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals after star wide reciever Odell Beckham Jr said he would take a pay cut to stay with the franchise.

Beckham Jr signed a one-year deal with the Rams with around $4.25million in November and would more than likely have to take less money to remain in the City of Angels in 2022.

This is due to the Rams being projected to being over the salary cap by $13m, as well as the fact the team are likley to want to keep Von Miller, Darious Williams and Sony Michel, all of which will be unrestricted free agents.

When asked if he would take less money for next season, Beckham Jr said: Yeah, of course!

“This place, it feels good in my heart. It feels like home.”

Best Super Bowl Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand

XBet – New brand for NFL betting. 100% Welcome Bonus up to $500

BetUS – Claim a Bonus When Using Crypto to Deposit

MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available

Bovada – Biggest Brand in US Betting. $1000 Welcome Bonus

Beckham has revived his career after a series of controversies at other teams and finally being relased by the Cleveland Browns. However, after being picked up by the Rams, Beckham Jr caught 27 passed for 305 yards and had five touchdowns in eight regular season games.

He went on to register 19 catches for 236 yards and one touchdown in three playoff games and show why other teams will be circling for his signature if he was to leave LA.

The Green Bay Packers were reportedly interested in Beckham Jr after leaving the Browns, and they could come back in for him in the summer. A stumbling block could be the fact four-time MVP quarter-back Aaron Rodgers could also be leaving.

About John Broder View all posts by John Broder

Read next