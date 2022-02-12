Olympic Preview: February 13

Heading into the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, one of the best chances for the United States for an Olympic medal came in the women’s 500 meter speed skating event. Erin Jackson of Ocala, Florida had won four World Cup 500 meter events this season, and was the World Cup leader with 420 points.

However, at the United States Olympic Speed Skating trials in Florida, Jackson remarkably fell. By not finishing in the top two, she initially did not qualify for the U.S, Olympic team in the distance. Realizing that Jackson’s chance of winning Olympic gold was shattered, fellow American skater Brittany Bowe gave top her spot in the women’s 500 meters for Jackson (+600). Bowe’s act of humanitarianism was part of the reason she was selected to carry the flag for the United States in the opening ceremonies. The women’s 500 meter speed skating event takes place on Sunday at 8:56 am ET.

Jackson’s two main competitors in the women’s 500 meters seem to be Angelina Golikova of the Russian Olympic Committee and Naomi Kodaira of Japan. Golikova (+450) was second on the World Cup circuit in the women’s 500 meters, while Kodaira (+200) was third. Golikova is also the reigning world champion from Heerenveen, Netherlands, while Kodaira is the reigning Olympic champion.

In women’s curling, the United States are tied for second with Japan at 3-1. On Sunday night, Tabitha Peterson will play reigining Olympic gold medalist Anna Hasselborg of Sweden. In men’s curling, the Americans are now 2-2 after a 7-6 loss to Norway. They play Canada, and 2006 Olympic champion, Brad Gushue on Saturday, 8 p.m. ET.

In men’s hockey, the United States can clinch first place in Group A with a win over Germany (Sunday, 8 a.m. ET). Remember, Germany are the reigning Olympic silver medalists.

In alpine skiing, the men’s giant slalom (Sunday, 12:45 a.m. ET) will take place. We really like Marco Odermatt of Switzerland, who has won World Cup events so far in Solden, Austria, Val D’Isere, France. Alta Badia, Italy, and Adelboden, Switzerland. The other gold medalists we like are Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway (women’s 7.5 kilometer sprint, 4 a.m. ET), Quentin Fillon Maillet of France (men’s 12.5 kilometer pursuit, 5:45 a.m. ET), Team Norway (-275) (men’s 4×10 kilometer cross country skiing relay, 2 a.m. ET), Team Netherlands (+150) (women’s 3000 meter relay, 6:44 a,m. ET), and Shaolin Sandor Liu of Hungary (men’s 500 meter short track speed skating, 7:14 a.m. ET).

