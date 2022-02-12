Rams vs Bengals Picks: Super Bowl Betting Odds and Prediction

We are only one day away from the big game. The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off in Super Bowl LVI. Because the NFL flips which conference is the designated “home” team each year, the Rams will actually be the road team despite playing in their home stadium. Will this throw them off, or will they still have the advantage? Let’s take a look at the Super Bowl betting odds and give a Rams vs Bengal prediction for betting at BetOnline Sportsbook.

Super Bowl Game Info

Who: Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals

When: 6:30 PM EST

Where: SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA

How: NBC or Peacock

Rams vs Bengals Super Bowl Betting Odds

Super Bowl odds for Rams vs Bengals are taken from BetOnline Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAR: (-195) | CIN: (+175)

Spread: LAR: -4 (-110) | CIN: +4 (-110)

Total: 48.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Public Betting Percentages: LAR: (73%) | CIN: (27%)

Rams vs Bengals Prediction

This is a matchup between the experienced and inexperienced. However, sometimes the inexperience and being oblivious to the situation could be an advantage. While I don’t believe the inexperience of Joe Burrow will be a negative, the experience of the Rams’ front seven will be the x-factor in the game.

Aaron Donald has been to a Super Bowl and knows how it goes. Von Miller has not only been to a Super Bowl, but he has also won Super Bowl MVP. Those two will wreak havoc all game long. While yes, they should get sacks and pressures, the difference with these two is that they cause turnovers. Look for them to cause at least one, which will make enough of a difference to lift the Rams to a win while covering the spread

Super Bowl MVP Pick

With my Super Bowl prediction of the Rams winning the game, the Super Bowl MVP is almost certainly coming from the LA side. These are the top Rams in the Super Bowl MVP odds:

Matthew Stafford +130

Cooper Kupp +600

Aaron Donald +800

Odell Beckhem Jr. +2500

Cam Akers +2800

Von Miller +3300

While the defense should play a major part in the Super Bowl win, the passing offense is what will be putting up points. In his first taste of success, Matthew Stafford has been thriving, and he will win Super Bowl MVP.

About Zach Brunner Whether it's the Bucks winning the NBA Finals or the Badgers screwing themselves every single year, Zach is a Wisconsin sports fan through and through. He has been working in the sports betting and fantasy sports industries for nearly a decade, and he's always down to talk about either. View all posts by Zach Brunner

