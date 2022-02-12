Sean McVay hints at leaving LA Rams ahead of Super Bowl LVI showdown

Sean McVay has thrown his future as coach of the LA Rams in doubt despite preparing for the biggest game of his coaching career — Super Bowl LVI.

The Rams are preparing to battle the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi stadium on Sunday with both harbouring hopes they will be the team lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

But even though McVay, 36, is on the cusp of leading the Rams to their first Super Bowl victory in 22 years, the coach has hinted he could leave it all behind to give more time to his family.

McVay said: “I love this so much that it’s such a passion but I also know that what I’ve seen from some of my closest friends, whether it’s coaches or even some of our players, I’m gonna be married this summer, I want to have a family and I think being able to find that balance but also be able to give the time necessary.

“I have always had a dream about being able to be a father and I can’t predict the future, you know? I jokingly say that.

“I don’t really know. I know I love football and I’m so invested in this thing and I’m in the moment right now. But at some point, too, if you said what do you want to be able to do? I want to be able to have a family and I want to be able to spend time with them.”

The Rams tied McVay and general manager Les Snead down to new contracts in 2019 that keep them at the franchise through the 2023 season.

McVay has produced a 61-29 record with the Rams, including the playoffs, three NFC West division titles and two NFC Championships — and on Sunday he would add the Super Bowl to that impressive CV.

With the big game just round the corner, McVay insisted he is fully focused on Sunday and the job at hand.

McVay added: “I think what you do to get over it is you look at yourself in the mirror, you take accountability and you keep it moving.

“I think as a competitor, you have to be able to handle those tough moments and I’ll never run away from the fact that I didn’t do a good enough job for our team within what I feel like my role and responsibility is to these guys.”

