Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022 Betting Props and Picks

For some, the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022 is going to be the highlight of the weekend. Super Bowl LVI is bound to attract all kinds of people. There will be those who are diehard football fans, watching to see which team makes history. On the other side, there will be viewers who couldn’t care less about the game, rather getting more excited about the commercials and the halftime show. What brings everyone together, however, is Super Bowl betting.

Yes, there are Super Bowl prop bets where you can bet on more than the game! There are many Super Bowl halftime show props, with several being listed below.

Performing the Super Bowl halftime show 2022 is a group of five featuring Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. The following prop bets will be about them and including them, courtesy of BetOnline Sportsbook.

Color of Snoop Dogg’s Shoes

Blue +150

Yellow/Gold +350

Black +375

White +550

Grey/Silver +750

Purple +900

Red +1000

Green +1200

Orange +1200

Pink +2000

What will Eminem be wearing on his head when we first see him?

Hat +150

Nothing +175

Hood +200

Do Rag/Bandana +375

Will Mary J. Blige show cleavage at halftime?

Yes -300

No +200

Mary J. Blige type of earrings?

Hoop/Huggie -150

Chandelier/Cluster +180

Teardrop +325

Stud +800

Total headlining artists wearing sunglasses?

+175 +150 +225 +400 +600

Which of these songs will be played first?

Lose Yourself -250

The Next Episode +150

California Love +800

Still D.R.E +800

Drop It Like It’s Hot +2200

Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang +2800

HUMBLE +2800

Family Affair +3300

All The Stars +3300

Will any headlining artist be smoking?

Yes +200

No -300

