For some, the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022 is going to be the highlight of the weekend. Super Bowl LVI is bound to attract all kinds of people. There will be those who are diehard football fans, watching to see which team makes history. On the other side, there will be viewers who couldn’t care less about the game, rather getting more excited about the commercials and the halftime show. What brings everyone together, however, is Super Bowl betting.
Yes, there are Super Bowl prop bets where you can bet on more than the game! There are many Super Bowl halftime show props, with several being listed below.
Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022 Betting Props and Picks
Performing the Super Bowl halftime show 2022 is a group of five featuring Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. The following prop bets will be about them and including them, courtesy of BetOnline Sportsbook.
Color of Snoop Dogg’s Shoes
- Blue +150
- Yellow/Gold +350
- Black +375
- White +550
- Grey/Silver +750
- Purple +900
- Red +1000
- Green +1200
- Orange +1200
- Pink +2000
What will Eminem be wearing on his head when we first see him?
- Hat +150
- Nothing +175
- Hood +200
- Do Rag/Bandana +375
Will Mary J. Blige show cleavage at halftime?
- Yes -300
- No +200
Mary J. Blige type of earrings?
- Hoop/Huggie -150
- Chandelier/Cluster +180
- Teardrop +325
- Stud +800
Total headlining artists wearing sunglasses?
- +175
- +150
- +225
- +400
- +600
Which of these songs will be played first?
- Lose Yourself -250
- The Next Episode +150
- California Love +800
- Still D.R.E +800
- Drop It Like It’s Hot +2200
- Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang +2800
- HUMBLE +2800
- Family Affair +3300
- All The Stars +3300
Will any headlining artist be smoking?
- Yes +200
- No -300
