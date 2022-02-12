Tee Higgins NFL Player Props and Free Picks for Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals have a chance to complete their Cinderella run when they take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI tomorrow. As the number two option in an elite receiving core, the Bengals success, in large part, can be credited to Tee Higgins. He is the biggest WR on the field in most games he plays, and still managed over 1000 yards and 6 TDs despite being team mates with the phenomenal Ja’Marr Chase. His size and reliability makes betting all Tee Higgins player props very exciting.

Many NFL sportsbooks are offering a wide array of Tee Higgins Super Bowl Props. Let’s take a look at some of the best NFL player props for the Bengals wide receiver, as well as where you can place these bets.

Tee Higgins Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks

72.5 Receiving Yards: Over (-120) | Under (-108)

At Least:

73 (-120)

83 (+102)

93 (+123)

103 (+143)

113 (+163)

123 (+197)

133 (+260)

143 (+345)

5.5 Total Receptions: Over (-103) | Under (-125)

At Least:

6 (-103)

7 (+110)

8 (+192)

9 (+345)

10 (+585)

Touchdowns: At Least 1 (+150) / 2 (+800) / 3 (+4900)

First Touchdown Scorer: +1200

Most Receiving Yards in Super Bowl: +500

Tee Higgins has been an all or nothing type receiver throughout the second half of the season. He has gone over the 72.5 yardage total in eight of his last 12 games, averaging nearly seven receptions across those eight games.

72.5 Receiving Yards: Over (-120) | Under (-108)

5.5 Total Receptions: Over (-103) | Under (-125)

24.5 Longest Reception: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

Touchdowns: At Least 1 (+150) / 2 (+800) / 3 (+4900)

First Touchdown Scorer: +1200

Most Receiving Yards in Super Bowl: +500

Super Bowl LVI MVP: +4000

Despite racking up a ton of yards and catches this season, Higgins has had trouble converting those plays into touchdowns. He has scored in just five games this season, and has not scored at all since his one multi-touchdown performance on December 26th against the Baltimore Ravens. He has not scored the first TD this season.

70.5 Receiving Yards: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

5.5 Total Receptions: Over (EVEN) | Under (-130)

To Have Longest Reception: +550

Total Touchdowns: At Least: 1 (+165) / 2 (+1000) / 3 (+6600)

First Touchdown Scorer: +1100

Though you may think OBJ and Ja’Marr Chase are the obvious picks to rip off the longest reception of the Super Bowl, Higgins very much has a seat at the table in that discussion. In more games than not this season, his lonest reception was over 20 yards. His five longest receptions are 32, 39, 44, 52 and 54.

Tee Higgins Stats | Divisional Round

It can be important to see how the massive and talented wide receiver played last week when you’re placing your Tee Higgins player props for the Super Bowl. During the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs, Higgins reeled in six receptions for 103 yards, but did not score a touchdown. His longest reception was 44 yards. It was a very good performance, but continued his streak of not scoring a touchdown in his last four games, and has only recorded a touchdown in one out of his last seven games.

