What Time Does Super Bowl 2022 Start?

Nearly every person on the planet knows what happens on Sunday. Yes, Super Bowl LVI will provide the cherry on top of this great 2021-22 NFL season. However, there is so much surrounding the big game, so it is valid to ask what time does Super Bowl 2022 start? Below, we will answer that question among others!

With all of the festivities going on this weekend, what time does Super Bowl 2022 start? The kickoff time for the big game is planned for 6:30 PM EST. You can watch the Super Bowl on NBC or streaming on Peacock.

Super Bowl 2022 Info | How to Watch

Who: Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals

When: 6:30 PM EST

Where: SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA

How: NBC or Peacock

Odds: Rams -4 via BetOnline Sportsbook

How to Bet on the Super Bowl?

Spaghetti and meatballs. Peanut butter and jelly. Finally, the Super Bowl and NFL betting. It’s another one of those iconic combinations, which is why we are expected to see well over four billion dollars bet for Sunday’s big game! If you’re wondering how to bet on the Super Bowl and join the fun, it’s incredibly easy.

There are literally thousands of Super Bowl prop bets available across the various sportsbooks. So, if you don’t feel confident about betting on the winner of the game or which player is going to score a touchdown, try betting on what color Snoop Dogg’s shoes will be or if Kendrick Lamar will wear a hoodie. There’s even a Super Bowl prop bet of whether or not someone will moon the camera!

As you can see, there are endless choices and what to make money on Saturday. Knowing how to bet on the Super Bowl is the easy part. It’s also worth having access to many online books so you can explore the various props. Below, we have a collection of betting offers for the Super Bowl that will give you free money to bet with. You know the Super Bowl start time, so make sure you get signed up before then!

