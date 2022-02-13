Cooper Kupp NFL Player Props and Free Picks for Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams are getting set to host Super Bowl LVI despite technically being the away team in the game. Along side the addition of Mathew Stafford, the biggest reason the Rams are in this position is the emergence and greatness of Cooper Kupp. Kupp set an NFL record this season with an unbelievable 145 receptions to go along with nearly 2000 yards and 16 touchdowns. These accomplishments made him the easiest pick for NFL Offensive Player of the Year of all time.

Many NFL sportsbooks are offering a wide array of Cooper Kupp props for the Super Bowl. Let’s take a look at some of the best NFL player props for the Rams wide receiver, as well as where you can place these bets.

Cooper Kupp | NFL Player Props + Free Picks

108.5 Receiving Yards: Over (-114) | Under (-114)

At Least:

109 (-114)

119 (+108)

129 (+127)

139 (+148)

149 (+168)

159 (+209)

169 (+290)

179 (+390)

8.5 Total Receptions: Over (-108) | Under (-120)

At Least:

8 (-333)

9 (-108)

10 (+106)

11 (+179)

12 (+305)

13 (+500)

Touchdowns: At Least 1 (-200) / 2 (+225) / 3 (+900)

First Touchdown Scorer: +500

Most Receiving Yards in Super Bowl: -120

What more can be said about Cooper Kupp. His totals are insanely high because he played his way into them being there. Despite having by far the highest receiving yard total of anyone in this game at 108.5 Kupp has surpased that total in eight of his last 11 games and has many more 100+ yard games than not this season. He has also racked up nine or more receptions in 11 games this season.

Though -200 may seem steep for an anytime touchdown, it makes sense for Kupp who has scored in eight of his last nine games. He also has an incredible six multi-score games, and has scored the first TD of the game numerous times this season.

106.5 Receiving Yards: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

8.5 Total Receptions: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

11.5 First Reception Yardage: Over (-110) | Under (-120)

31.5 Longest Reception: Over (-120) | Under (-110)

To Have Longest Reception of Super Bowl: +250

Total Touchdowns: At Least: 1 (-200) / 2 (+250) / 3 (+1100)

First Touchdown Scorer: +300

Cooper Kupp has many strengths, and long receptions are certainly one of them. There has been just one single game this season where his longest reception was less than 20 yards. More often than not this season, his longest receptions have been in the range of 40-50 yards, with his five longest catches being 50, 52, 56, 59 and 70 which just happened in the playoffs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cooper Kupp Stats | NFC Championship

It can be important to see how the talented wide receiver played last week when you’re placing your Cooper Kupp player props for the Super Bowl. During the NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers, Kupp reeled in 11 receptions for 142 yards, and two touchdowns. His longest reception was 25 yards. It was another incredible performance in a big time spot for Kupp and the Rams, just like he has been doing all season.

