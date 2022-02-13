How to bet on the Super Bowl in British Columbia | Best British Columbia Betting Sites

Online sports betting was available in BC before most Canadian provinces but Super Bowl 2022 will mark a milestone for NFL fans in Canada. For the first time, residents can legally bet on the Super Bowl in British Columbia and cash in on exotic Super Bowl props. While provincial sportsbooks offer Super Bowl betting lines, NFL fans can still find the best Super Bowl odds and sports betting bonuses at the top online betting sites. Scroll down below to learn more about how to bet on the Super Bowl in BC and get free bets on Super Bowl Sunday.

Ranking the Best Sportsbooks to Bet on the Super Bowl in British Columbia

With sports betting legal in Canada, many sportsbooks are offering big betting bonuses and free bets for the Big Game.

Below, we’ll give a quick rundown of the best betting sites in British Columbia and what they have to offer for Super Bowl 2022.

PowBet – $150 Welcome Bonus for Super Bowl bettors in BC Shangri La – $500 First Deposit Bonus for BC residents TonyBet – $150 inn Free Bets for Super Bowl 2022 Wazamba – $100 Betting Bonus + A $150 Free Super Bowl Bet XBet – $500 Super Bowl Betting Bonus with Low Rollover Requirements

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in British Columbia

The best online sportsbooks make it easy to place a bet on the Super Bowl in BC. In fact, some betting sites are offering Super Bowl betting promotions that allow NFL fans to bet on sports for free.

To learn how to bet on the Super Bowl in British Columbia and claim free bets on Super Bowl Sunday, check out our simple step-by-step guide:

Pick an BC betting site in from this page Click the button to get your free bets for Super Bowl LVI Sign up using valid account information Make a qualifying deposit Receive your British Columbia sports betting bonus for Super Bowl 2022 Place your free bet on the Super Bowl

Next, we’ll go over a few key details about the Big Game, including how to watch the Super Bowl in Canada.

Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:

🏈 Teams: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams

Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams 📅 Date: February 13, 2022

February 13, 2022 🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV Channel: CTV | TSN | DAZN Canada

CTV | TSN | DAZN Canada 🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium 🎲 Odds: LA -4.0 | CIN +4.0

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from PowBet

For a complete breakdown of the Super Bowl betting lines, check out odds from PowBet below.

Scroll down below to find out about the best promotions and free bet offers for the Super Bowl in BC.

The Best Super Bowl Betting Bonuses in British Columbia

When it comes to the Big Game, some Super Bowl betting sites have more to offer than others.

Below, we’ll break down where to find the best Super Bowl odds, free bets, and betting bonuses on Super Bowl Sunday.

PowBet – The Best Super Bowl Betting Promotions in British Columbia

100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $150 For Super Bowl 2022

PowBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2021 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $150 ✅ Recommended For Great Super Bowl Odds and Markets

PowBet are offering a $150 welcome bonus for British Columbia residents who open an account ahead of the Super Bowl. It’s really easy to claim with your first deposit matched with a free bet of the same value, up to $150.

Once you’re a member of PowBet you have access to over $20,000 worth of competitions and rewards as part of the ‘Power Squad’. They are one of the most trusted online betting brands with members in 100s of countries around the world, so if you’re looking for a new Super Bowl betting firm, then we can highly recommend PowBet.

To sign up for PowBet and get a Super Bowl free bet of $150, click the button below.

Wazamba – Betting Bonus + A Free Super Bowl Bet

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $100 in Free Bets for Super Bowl 56

Wazamba Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2019 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $100 ✅ Recommended For Props Betting and Custom Bets

Wazamba has developed a reputation for offering excellent Super Bowl odds and a wide variety of prop bets for the Big Game. At Wazamba, new users can sign up and receive a 100 percent deposit bonus worth up to $100 and also get a $150 free bet on the Super Bowl. Wazamba also has special account features and a loyalty rewards program that allows members to claim exclusive bonus offers.

To sign up for Wazamba and get a $150 free bet on Super Bowl LVI, click the button below.

XBet – Super Bowl Betting Bonus with Low Rollover Requirements

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 In Betting Bonuses for Super Bowl Sunday

XBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Exotic Super Bowl Props

When it comes to betting on the Super Bowl in British Columbia, XBet has more to offer than most online sportsbooks. New users at XBet and take advantage of a 100 percent deposit bonus worth up to $500 in free bets for the Super Bowl. Members can also cash in on excellent Super Bowl odds and a wide variety of exotic Super Bowl props.

To claim your betting bonus for Super Bowl LVI at XBet, click the button below.

Free Super Bowl Picks for British Columbia Bettors

The Los Angeles Rams will be hosting Super Bowl LVI on their home field at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford comes in playing some of the best football of his career and it feels like this is his moment to win the Super Bowl ring his career deserves.

The Rams are favoured by four points and it might end up being a bit of a runaway victory for LA. Joe Burrow brought the Bengals back from a huge deficit against Kansas City but the Chiefs don’t have Aaron Donald putting pressure on the QB. If the Rams go in front then the crowd, the occasion and the physical pressure that he’s put under might be too much for Burrow. His time will come but for now a bet on the Rams -4 and for Stafford to be MVP is what we are going for.

