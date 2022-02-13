How to bet on the Super Bowl in Quebec | Best Quebec Sports Betting Sites

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 2022 at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Now that single-event betting is legal in Canada, this will be the first time that residents in Quebec can legally place a bet on the Super Bowl. While provincial sportsbooks are taking bets for the Big Game, NFL fans in Quebec can find better odds and bigger Super Bowl promotions at the top online sportsbooks. In this article, we’ll uncover how to bet on the Super Bowl in Quebec and claim up to $1,450 in sports betting bonuses on Super Bowl Sunday.

Ranking the Sportsbooks To Bet On The Super Bowl in Quebec

Before we get started, let’s review some of the best betting sites in Quebec to bet on the Super Bowl

PowBet – Excellent Super Bowl Odds and Props Shangri La – The Best Sportsbook Bonus in Quebec TonyBet – Free Bet for Super Bowl 56 Wazamba – Free Bet Offer for Super Bowl 2022 XBet – The Most Exotic Super Bowl Prop Bets

Next, we’ll go over how to sign up and place a bet on the Super Bowl in Quebec.

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Quebec

While many Quebec football fans are still new to betting online, the best Super Bowl betting sites make it quick and easy to sign up.

To find out how to bet on the Super Bowl in Quebec and get free bets for the Big Game, check out our step-by-step instructions below.

Select a QC betting site in from this page Press the button to get your free bets for Super Bowl LVI Register for the sportsbook with valid account info Make a qualifying deposit Receive your Quebec sports betting bonus for Super Bowl 2022 Place your free bet on the Super Bowl

Want to know how to watch the Super Bowl in Quebec? Below, we’ll go over some basic information about the Big Game, including the Super Bowl odds, Super Bowl kickoff time, and more.

Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:

🏈 Teams: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams

📅 Date: February 13, 2022

🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

📺 TV Channel: CTV | TSN | DAZN Canada

🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium

🎲 Odds: LA -4.0 | CIN +4.0

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from PowBet

For a complete breakdown of the Super Bowl betting lines, check out odds from PowBet below.

Scroll down below to find out about the best promotions and free bet offers for the Super Bowl in Quebec.

The Best Super Bowl Betting Bonuses in Quebec

When it comes to the Big Game, some NFL betting sites have more to offer than others.

Below, we’ll go over where to find the best Super Bowl odds, free bets, and betting bonuses on Super Bowl Sunday.

PowBet – Excellent Super Bowl Odds and Props

100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $150 For Super Bowl 2022

PowBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2021 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $150 ✅ Recommended For Great Super Bowl Odds and Markets

PowBet is a newly established sportsbook in Canada but it is known around the world for having great lines and even better bonuses. The $150 welcome bonus is easy to claim, with a free bet of the same value as your first deposit credit immediately (great for betting on the Super Bowl).

The members are has thousands of dollars worth of competitions, with easy to claim free bets ranging from $5 to $20,000.

Get Free Bets at PowBet

Shangri La – The Best Sportsbook Bonus in Quebec

100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $500 In Free Bets for Super Bowl 2022

Shangri La Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2016 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For The Best Betting Bonus In Quebec

Shangri La offers one of the sports best betting bonuses in Quebec for Super Bowl 2022. New members can cash in on a 100 percent deposit bonus worth up to $500 in free bets when opening an account. If you deposit $10 you get $10 free all the way up to $500 deposited and $500 free.

This is perfect for the Super Bowl as it means you can effectively have two bets for the price of one on the big game. Shangri La is available in Quebec and other Canadian provinces, as well as in hundreds of countries around the world. They are trustworthy and easy to use, which is exactly what you want when betting on the Super Bowl.

Bet on the Super Bowl at Shangri La

TonyBet – Free Bets for Super Bowl 56

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $150 In Free Bets For Super Bowl LVI

TonyBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2011 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $150 ✅ Recommended For Props Betting and Custom Bets

Tony Bet offers a $150 welcome bonus for new players which is an easy way to boost your Super Bowl betting balance. The offer is available to anyone in Quebec and it’s just a case of making a deposit and having it matched with a free bet of the same value. Simple. TonyBet also offer a VIP program which allows bettors to get up to $8000 free every month.

To claim your Super Bowl betting bonus at TonyBet, click the button below.

Bet on the Super Bowl at TonyBet

Wazamba – Free Bet Offer for Super Bowl 2022

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $100 in Free Bets for Super Bowl 56

Wazamba Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2019 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $100 ✅ Recommended For Props Betting and Custom Bets

Not only does Wazamba offer competitive Super Bowl odds and a wide variety of prop bets for the Big Game, but it also offers some of the best Super Bowl promotions in Canada. Wazamba is giving away betting bonuses for new customers in Quebec, along with a $150 free bet on the Super Bowl. In addition to the free Super Bowl bet, Wazamba will also match 100 percent of your first deposit, up to $100.

To sign up for Wazamba and get your free bet on Super Bowl LVI, click below.

Get a Free Super Bowl Bet at Wazamba

XBet – The Most Exotic Super Bowl Prop Bets

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 In Betting Bonuses for Super Bowl Sunday

XBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Super Bowl Betting

At XBet, betting bonuses aren’t just for new customers. In fact, members can opt-in for a bonus of up to $250 on every deposit. New users can receive a 100 percent deposit bonus worth up to $500 in free bets for Super Bowl Sunday. XBet also features some of the best Super Bowl odds and more exotic Super Bowl prop bets than any other online sportsbook.

To claim your free Super Bowl bets at XBet, click the button below.

Bet on the Super Bowl XBet

Free Super Bowl Picks

Cincinnat Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow led the NFL in passer rating under pressure this season but he hasn’t been as sharp during the NFL Playoffs. In fact, Burrow’s passer rating under duress has dropped from 89.6 to just 40.0 during the postseason. Meanwhile, the Rams’ pressure rate has jumped from 26.6 percent to 31.7 percent during the postseason. Aaron Donald, Von Miller, and the rest of the Rams’ pass rushers should be able to have a big day against a sub-par Bengals’ offensive line, which bodes well for Los Angeles’ chances in this spot.

Take the Los Angeles Rams to cover the spread (-4) versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Bet on the Super Bowl XBet

About Nick Raffoul Shortly after graduating with an Honors in Business Administration, Nick turned his attention from traditional stocks and bonds to investing in the performance of sports teams. He uses a combination of advanced stats and historical data to create sports investment models to identify value and generate consistent profits. Nick's work can also be found at Basketball Insiders, Pistons Powered, Safe Betting Sites, Winners And Whiners, and more. View all posts by Nick Raffoul

Read next