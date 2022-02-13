How to Bet on the Super Bowl in California – CA Sports Betting Offers

California hosts the biggest sports event of the year, Super Bowl LVI, and will no doubt get behind favorites the Los Angeles Rams who have the advantage of playing at their SoFi Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals.

While California sports betting is not yet legalized, you can still do NFL betting through many great offshore based online sportsbooks in California, which we’ve listed below. Read on as we show you how to bet on the Super Bowl in California, how to claim California sports betting offers, and more.

Best Super Bowl Sports Betting Sites for California

We’ve picked out the best offshore sportsbooks for Super Bowl betting in California. It is perfectly legal and safe to bet on each of these top rated sites:

Best Super Bowl Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand

XBet – New brand for NFL betting. 100% Welcome Bonus up to $500

BetUS – Claim a Bonus When Using Crypto to Deposit

MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available

Bovada – Biggest Brand in US Betting. $1000 Welcome Bonus

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in California

In order to claim a NFL betting bonus in CA, follow these steps below:

Pick one of our recommended sportsbooks for Super Bowl betting Click the link to access the sportsbook sign up page Press ‘Join’ and enter your details such as age and address Enter any promo codes to activate the bonus Deposit and get ready to bet on the Super Bowl!

BetOnline Super Bowl California Sports Betting Offer: Claim $50 free play bet

Our number one pick for Super Bowl free bets and bonuses in California is BetOnline. There are a number of bonuses for new and existing customers, including the Million Dollar Super Bowl Party promotion where you can win prizes leading up to the event.

Others include a 50% welcome bonus worth up to $1,000, risk-free props bet up to $25, and a free play offer up to $50 when you bet on your mobile or tablet for the first time with BetOnline. Sign up through the link below:

BetUS Super Bowl California Sports Betting Offer: Bet $10 get up to $3,125 bonus

For a big Super Bowl betting bonus in California, BetUS is giving new customers a 125% deposit match up to $3,125! This is split up to $2,500 for sports and $625 for casino bets.

MyBookie Super Bowl California Sports Betting Offer: Bet $10 get up to $1000 bonus

With MyBookie, you’ll find the biggest choice of prop bets around with over 2,000 available for Super Bowl betting.

On top of that, new customers at MyBookie can claim the $1,000 welcome bonus by clicking through our link below:

Bovada Super Bowl California Sports Betting Offer: Bet $10 get up to $750 Bitcoin bonus

For those in California looking for Super Bowl Bitcoin betting, Bovada is is the place to be. Those looking to claim NFL betting offers on Bovada for the Super Bowl will get a bonus of 75% on their deposit using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Simply sign up using the link below:

Super Bowl 2022 – Game Info:

🏈 Teams: Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals 📅 Date: February 13, 2022

February 13, 2022 🕡 Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App

NBC / NBC Sports App 🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California 🎲 Odds: LA -4.0 | CIN +4.0

Super Bowl Odds

More Americans will be betting on Super Bowl 2022 than ever before. NFL fans can maximize their profits by placing their bets at BetOnline, which offers the best Super Bowl odds in California. Check out the Super Bowl odds from BetOnline below.

Super Bowl Point Spread Odds

While the Super Bowl point spread is set very sharp, NFL fans can still find discrepancies between the top sportsbooks in California. Below, we’ll go over the Super Bowl betting lines from BetOnline, which offers the best Super Bowl point spread in California.

Bet Odds Play Los Angeles Rams -4 -110 Cincinnati Bengals +4 -110

Super Bowl Moneyline Odds

Getting the best Super Bowl moneyline odds is important for NFL fans that want to cash in on Super Bowl Sunday. NFL fans that don’t want to worry about covering the spread can still bet on a team to win by wagering on the moneyline. While Cincinnati comes into Super Bowl 56 as four-point underdogs, moneyline bettors can find some added value on the Bengals on Super Bowl Sunday. Below, we’ll go over the Super Bowl moneyline odds from BetOnline, which offers the best Super Bowl odds in California.

Bet Odds Play Los Angeles Rams -196 Cincinnati Bengals +171

Super Bowl MVP Odds

NFL quarterbacks have dominated the Super Bowl MVP over the years. Since 2000, 14 signal-callers have won the award and 32 of the 55 Super Bowl MVP winners have been quarterbacks. With the Rams favored by four points at SoFi Stadium, quarterback Matthew Stafford has the best chance to win the 2022 Super Bowl MVP. Don’t count out Joe Burrow though, who could steal the spotlight if the Bengals find a way to win it all. Before you place your bet, check out the Super Bowl MVP odds for both quarterbacks from BetOnline.

Bet Odds Play Matthew Stafford +135 Joe Burrow +225

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

In the Super Bowl, tails has a slight edge over heads in terms of the coin toss results. In 55 Super Bowls, the Super Bowl coin toss has landed on tails 29 times compared to just 26 on heads. However, in the last 10 Super Bowls, both outcomes have an even 50-50 split, which makes it even more important to get the best Super Bowl coin toss odds. Below, you’ll find Super Bowl coin toss odds from BetOnline, which offers less juice than most California sportsbooks.

Bet Odds Play Heads -101 Tails -101

Super Bowl National Anthem Time Odds

Country singer Mickey Guyton will be singing the Super Bowl national anthem in 2022. At just 106 seconds, this year’s Super Bowl national anthem over under bet is set quite low. For reference, Jewel clocked in the fastest Super Bowl national anthem time at 1 minute and 27 seconds or 87 seconds during the Super Bowl halftime show in 1998. Below, we’ll go over the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline.

Bet Odds Play Over 106 seconds -120 Under 106 seconds -120

Super Bowl First Touchdown Scorer Odds

Predicting the first touchdown in the Super Bowl offers some of the best odds of any Super Bowl prop. After leading the NFL in receptions, yards, and touchdowns during the regular season, Rams’ wide receiver Cooper Kupp comes into Super Bowl 2022 as the favorite to score the first touchdown. Still, Matthew Stafford’s preferred target could provide some added value for bettors if he can find the end zone first on Sunday. Below, we’ll review the first touchdown scorer odds for Super Bowl 2022 from BetOnline.

Bet Odds Play Cooper Kupp +500 Joe Mixon +700 Cam Akers +750 Ja’Marr Chase +800 Odell Beckham Jr. +800

