How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Maryland | MD Sports Betting Offers

While Maryland sports betting allows for in-person betting, there is no online betting in the state. However, that doesn’t mean those inside the state have to miss out on the sports betting action! The Los Angeles Rams will play in their home stadium against the underdog Cincinnati Bengals.

This will be the biggest sports betting weekend of the entire year, especially with the number of states that now have legalized NFL betting. While online sports betting in Maryland is not yet legalized, there still are many great online sportsbooks that sports bettors in Maryland can use for NFL betting.

Let’s go over how to bet the Super Bowl in Maryland. More importantly, let’s go over how to claim these North Dakota sports betting offers for the big game.

Best Super Bowl Sports Betting Sites for Maryland

BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand XBet – New brand for NFL betting. 100% Welcome Bonus up to $500 BetUS – Claim a Bonus When Using Crypto to Deposit MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available Bovada – Biggest Brand in US Betting. $1000 Welcome Bonus



How to bet the Super Bowl in Maryland

Claiming the NFL betting offers is a simple process, which we have laid out below.

Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

BetOnline Super Bowl Maryland Sports Betting Offer: Risk-free $50 free bet

One bookie who you should take advantage of for Super Bowl free bets is BetOnline. New users will be given a risk-free bet up to $50 when placed on their smartphone or tablet. If your NFL bet wins, congrats you are already scoring a profit from mobile betting. If your bet loses, they’ll reimburse your bet with up to a $50 free play.

BetUS Super Bowl Maryland Sports Betting Offer: Bet $10 get up to $3125 bonus

If you’re wondering how to bet the Super Bowl in Maryland and claim the most NFL betting offers possible, BetUS is the bookie for you. BetUS is giving new users a 125% deposit match up to $3125 in free bets! The bets are split up to $2500 for sports and another $625 for casino. Use the link below to get started today and claim your free money.

MyBookie Super Bowl Maryland Sports Betting Offer: Bet $10 get up to $1000 bonus

If you’re looking to maximize your NFL free bets for the Super Bowl, you will not want to pass up MyBookie. New users of MyBookie will have their initial deposit doubled, giving you up to $1000 in free bets by using the link below.

Bovada Super Bowl Maryland Sports Betting Offer: Bet $10 get up to $750 bonus

For those looking to use their crypto wallet to deposit funds, the promotion from Bovada is one you will want to take advantage of. Those looking to claim NFL betting offers on Bovada for the Super Bowl will get a bonus of 75% on their deposit using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Simply sign up using the link below.

Super Bowl 2022 – Game Info:

🏈 Teams: Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals 📅 Date: February 13, 2022

February 13, 2022 🕡 Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App

NBC / NBC Sports App 🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California 🎲 Odds: LA -4.0 | CIN +4.0

Super Bowl Odds

More Americans will be betting on Super Bowl 2022 than ever before. NFL fans can maximize their profits by placing their bets at BetOnline, which offers the best Super Bowl odds in Maryland. Check out the Super Bowl odds from BetOnline below.

Super Bowl Point Spread Odds

While the Super Bowl point spread is set very sharp, NFL fans can still find discrepancies between the top sportsbooks in Maryland. Below, we’ll go over the Super Bowl betting lines from BetOnline, which offers the best Super Bowl point spread in Maryland.

Bet Odds Play Los Angeles Rams -4 -110 Cincinnati Bengals +4 -110

Super Bowl Moneyline Odds

Getting the best Super Bowl moneyline odds is important for NFL fans that want to cash in on Super Bowl Sunday. NFL fans that don’t want to worry about covering the spread can still bet on a team to win by wagering on the moneyline. While Cincinnati comes into Super Bowl 56 as four-point underdogs, moneyline bettors can find some added value on the Bengals on Super Bowl Sunday. Below, we’ll go over the Super Bowl moneyline odds from BetOnline, which offers the best Super Bowl odds in Maryland.

Bet Odds Play Los Angeles Rams -196 Cincinnati Bengals +171

Super Bowl MVP Odds

NFL quarterbacks have dominated the Super Bowl MVP over the years. Since 2000, 14 signal-callers have won the award and 32 of the 55 Super Bowl MVP winners have been quarterbacks. With the Rams favored by four points at SoFi Stadium, quarterback Matthew Stafford has the best chance to win the 2022 Super Bowl MVP. Don’t count out Joe Burrow though, who could steal the spotlight if the Bengals find a way to win it all. Before you place your bet, check out the Super Bowl MVP odds for both quarterbacks from BetOnline.

Bet Odds Play Matthew Stafford +135 Joe Burrow +225

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

In the Super Bowl, tails has a slight edge over heads in terms of the coin toss results. In 55 Super Bowls, the Super Bowl coin toss has landed on tails 29 times compared to just 26 on heads. However, in the last 10 Super Bowls, both outcomes have an even 50-50 split, which makes it even more important to get the best Super Bowl coin toss odds. Below, you’ll find Super Bowl coin toss odds from BetOnline, which offers less juice than most Maryland sportsbooks.

Bet Odds Play Heads -101 Tails -101

Super Bowl National Anthem Time Odds

Country singer Mickey Guyton will be singing the Super Bowl national anthem in 2022. At just 106 seconds, this year’s Super Bowl national anthem over under bet is set quite low. For reference, Jewel clocked in the fastest Super Bowl national anthem time at 1 minute and 27 seconds or 87 seconds during the Super Bowl halftime show in 1998. Below, we’ll go over the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline.

Bet Odds Play Over 106 seconds -120 Under 106 seconds -120

Super Bowl First Touchdown Scorer Odds

Predicting the first touchdown in the Super Bowl offers some of the best odds of any Super Bowl prop. After leading the NFL in receptions, yards, and touchdowns during the regular season, Rams’ wide receiver Cooper Kupp comes into Super Bowl 2022 as the favorite to score the first touchdown. Still, Matthew Stafford’s preferred target could provide some added value for bettors if he can find the end zone first on Sunday. Below, we’ll review the first touchdown scorer odds for Super Bowl 2022 from BetOnline.

Bet Odds Play Cooper Kupp +500 Joe Mixon +700 Cam Akers +750 Ja’Marr Chase +800 Odell Beckham Jr. +800

About Zach Brunner Whether it's the Bucks winning the NBA Finals or the Badgers screwing themselves every single year, Zach is a Wisconsin sports fan through and through. He has been working in the sports betting and fantasy sports industries for nearly a decade, and he's always down to talk about either. View all posts by Zach Brunner

Read next