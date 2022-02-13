Ja’Marr Chase NFL Player Props and Free Picks for Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals have a chance to finish their Cinderella run with a Super Bowl LVI victory tonight. Amongst one of the best receiving cores in the NFL is stand out rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Outside of Joe Burrow, Chase is probably the biggest reason the Bengals are in this position. He put up nearly 1500 yards and 13 touchdowns this season on his way to being named NFL Rookie of the Year. He now has a chance to show his greatness one more time in the biggest game of them all.

Many NFL sportsbooks are offering a wide array of Ja’Marr Chase props for the Super Bowl. Let’s take a look at some of the best NFL player props for the Bengals wide receiver, as well as where you can place these bets.

Ja’Marr Chase Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks

80.5 Receiving Yards: Over (-114) | Under (-114)

At Least:

81 (-114)

91 (+108)

101 (+127)

111 (+148)

121 (+168)

131 (+193)

141 (+223)

151 (+254)

5.5 Total Receptions: Over (-143) | Under (+110)

At Least:

6 (-143)

7 (+102)

8 (+179)

9 (+315)

10 (+525)

Touchdowns: At Least 1 (EVEN) / 2 (+500) / 3 (+2000)

First Touchdown Scorer: +800

Most Receiving Yards in Super Bowl: +275

Ja’Marr Chase has been smashing his set totals all season long. He has gone over the 80.5 total in four of his last six games, racking up an amazing 616 yards across those four games. He has also gone over the 5.5 reception total in four of his last six games, as well as numerous times previously this season.

Ja’Marr Chase has found the end zone a ton this season. He has three games with at least two touch downs and one game with three which happened back on January 2nd, against the Kansas City Chiefs. He has also scored the first touchdown multiple times this season.

79.5 Receiving Yards: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

5.5 Total Receptions: Over (-145) | Under (+115)

12.5 First Reception Length: Over (EVEN) | Under (-130)

28.5 Longest Reception: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

8.5 Total Targets: Over (+110) | Under (-140)

To Have Longest Reception of Super Bowl: +350

Total Touchdowns: At Least: 1 (-110) / 2 (+550) / 3 (+3300)

First Touchdown Scorer: +700

Ja’Marr Chase is always a major threat to rip off the longest reception of the game. His speed and elusiveness allow him to create yards after the catch at one of the best rates in the NFL. There have hardly been any games this season where his longest reception was less that 20 yards. His five longest receptions this season are 53, 57, 70, 72 and 83.

Ja’Marr Chase Stats | AFC Championship

It can be important to see how the Bengals wide receiver played last week when you’re placing your Ja’Marr Chase player props for the Super Bowl. During his AFC Championship matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Chase reeled in six receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown. His longest reception was 22 yards. If Chase can perform the same way he has all season, the Bengals have a great shot at Super Bowl glory.

