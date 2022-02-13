Joe Mixon NFL Player Props and Free Picks for Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to complete their Cinderella run with a Super Bowl LVI victory tonight. While Much of the shine this season has been on super star QB and WR duo Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, the Bengals simply would not be where they are without the greatness of Joe Mixon. Like Tyler Boyd, Mixon suffered through a few rough years in the AFC North before the arrival of Joe Burrow. His talent and perserverence has a chance to culminate in a Super Bowl victory against the Los Angeles Rams tonight.

Many NFL sportsbooks are offering a wide array of Joe Mixon props for the Super Bowl. Let’s take a look at some of the best NFL player props for the Bengals running back, as well as where you can place these bets.

Joe Mixon Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks

16.5 Rush Attempts: Over (EVEN) | Under (-130)

At Least:

17 (EVEN)

18 (+112)

19 (+125)

20 (+139)

21 (+152)

22 (+168)

23 (+213)

60.5 Rushing Yards: Over (-114) | Under (-114)

At Least:

61 (-114)

71 (+108)

81 (+127)

91 (+148)

101 (+175)

111 (+240)

121 (+325)

26.5 Receiving Yards: Over (-114) | Under (-114)

At Least:

27 (-114)

37 (+108)

47 (+129)

57 (+181)

67 (+277)

77 (+400)

87 (+572)

97 (+746)

3.5 Total Receptions: Over (-156) | Under (+120)

At Least:

4 (-156)

5 (+119)

6 (+233)

7 (+470)

8 (+905)

Touchdowns: At Least 1 (EVEN) / 2 (+400) / 3 (+2000)

First Touchdown Scorer: +800

Most Rushing Yards Championship Weekend: EVEN

Mixon is the definition of a duel threat as a running back and the Bengals use that to their full advantage. More often than not this season, Mixon has gone over the set totals for yardage and attempts both on the ground and through the air. His totals are high, but that is for good reason. Expect to see heavy usage from him in the Super Bowl.

Mixon is certainly no stranger to finding the end zone. In the middle of this season he put a touchdown stretch of six straight games together, totaling nine TDs in that span. His scoring production has waivered a bit in recent weeks scoring in just two of his last seven games. This may be in part because of the recent emergence and uptick of Joe Burrow production through the air.

Joe Mixon Total Rushing Yards

Yards Odds 0-10 +4000 11-20 +1200 21-30 +850 31-40 +750 41-50 +600 51-60 +500 61-70 +500

71-80 +600 81-90 +700 91-100 +800 101+ +350

58.5 Rushing Yards: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

16.5 Rush Attempts: Over (-120) | Under (-110)

13.5 Longest Rushing Attempt: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

26.5 Receiving Yards: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

3.5 Total Receptions: Over (-150) | Under (+120)

13.5 Longest Reception: Over (-120) | Under (-110)

91.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

Total Touchdowns: At Least: 1 (-110) / 2 (+550) / 3 (+3300)

First Touchdown Scorer: +650

To Record Lost Fumble: Yes (+375) | No (-650)

Joe Mixon is always a threat to bust out a very long rush or reception. He has gone over these set totals for longest play in multiple games this season. He has also scored the first touchdown in multiple games this season. He has also scored two TDs in the same game on six occasions and has just two fumbles this season.

Joe Mixon Stats | NFC Championship

It can be important to see how the Bengals running back played last week when you’re placing your Joe Mixon player props for the Super Bowl. During the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs, Mixon carried the ball 21 times for 88 yards, but did not find the end zone. He also reeled in three receptions for 27 yards. If Mixon can provide what we’ve come to know as a standard performance for him, the Bengals have a great shot at Super Bowl glory.

