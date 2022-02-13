NFL Player Props and Picks for Super Bowl 2022
Coin Toss PropsCoin toss Super Bowl props odds are from MyBookie Sportsbook Head: (-101) | Tails: (-101) Team to Win Coin Toss Rams: (-101) | Bengals: (-101)
Super Bowl MVPWe have a full Super Bowl MVP article ready for you to read. At BetUS Sportsbook, Matthew Stafford (+120) and Joe Burrow (+225) are the odds favorites.
National Anthem PropsNational Anthem Super Bowl props odds are from BetOnline Sportsbook Any scoring drive shorter than the Anthem length? Yes: (-215) | No: (+165) National Anthem length? 1:40 — Over: (-135) | Under: (+105) Color of Mickey Guyton’s outfit?
- White (+250)
- Yellow/Gold (+300)
- Blue (+400)
- Black (+500)
- Grey/Silver (+500)
- Red (+900)
- Purple (+900)
- Pink (+1000)
- Green (+1400)
- Orange (+1400)
Gatorade Color PropsGatorade color Super Bowl props odds are from BetOnline Sportsbook
- Clear (+200)
- Yellow/Green (+325)
- Blue (+325)
- Orange (+375)
- Red/Pink (+1200)
- Purple (+1400)
- None (+950)
Anytime Touchdown Scorer PropsTouchdown Super Bowl props odds are from Bovada Sportsbook
|Anytime TD
|Cooper Kupp (-190)
|
Cam Akers (-110)
|Ja’Marr Chase (-110)
|
Joe Mixon (EVEN)
|Odell Beckham (+110)
|
Tee Higgins (+150)
|Tyler Boyd (+175)
|
Sony Michel (+190)
|Darrell Henderson (+250)
|
Kendall Blanton (+260)
|Tyler Higbee (+260)
|
Van Jefferson (+275)
|CJ Uzomah (+320)
|
Drew Sample (+320)
|Samaje Perine (+350)
|
Ben Skowronek (+550)
|LAR Def/SP Team (+550)
|
Joe Burrow (+600)
|CIN Def/SP Team (+650)
|
Mitchell Wilcox (+800)
|Brycen Hopkins (+900)
|
Matthew Stafford (+1100)
First Touchdown Scorer PropsTouchdown Super Bowl props odds are from Bovada Sportsbook
|First TD
|Cooper Kupp (+450)
|
Cam Akers (+650)
|Ja’Marr Chase (+700)
|
Joe Mixon (+750)
|Odell Beckham (+750)
|
Tee Higgins (+900)
|Sony Michel (+1000)
|
Tyler Boyd (+1200)
|Kendall Blanton (+1200)
|
Tyler Higbee (+1200)
|Van Jefferson (+1400)
|
Darrell Henderson (+1500)
|CJ Uzomah (+1800)
|
Drew Sample (+1800)
|Samaje Perine (+2000)
|
LAR Def/SP Team (+2500)
|Ben Skowronek (+2500)
|
Joe Burrow (+2500)
|Matthew Stafford (+2800)
|
Cin Def/SP Team (+3000)
