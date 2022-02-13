NFL Super Bowl 2022 Coin Toss Odds and Picks

Along with the Gatorade color, one of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets is the coin toss. Yes, before a single whistle is blown or tackle is made, there will be millions of dollars won on Super Bowl betting picks, and the result is a literal coin flip. Below, we will discuss the best Super Bowl 2022 coin toss odds on BetOnline Sportsbook. We will also give our official pick for Sunday.

Below, we’ll compare Super Bowl 2022 coin toss odds from the most reliable offshore betting sites.

Last year, the result of the Super Bowl coin toss was heads. If we believe a coin flip is truly 50/50, then tails looks to be the likely result. The Super Bowl coin toss result from the past four Super Bowls has seen heads come up three of the past four times. From my point of view, it looks like tails is due!

Tails never fails…except for three of the past four times. Still, that’s where my money will go on Sunday.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Results

Heads: 26 times (47%)

Tails: 29 times (53%)

Heads longest streak: 5

Tails longest streak: 4 (three times)

Last Result: Heads

Super Bowl Matchup Result LV Kansas City vs Tampa Bay Heads LIV Kansas City vs San Francisco Tails LIII New England vs LA Rams Heads LII New England vs Philadelphia Heads LI Atlanta vs New England Tails L Carolina vs Denver Tails XLIX Seattle vs New England Tails XLVIII Seattle vs Denver Tails XLVII Baltimore vs San Francisco Heads XLVI New England vs NY Giants Heads XLV Green Bay vs Pittsburgh Heads XLIV New Orleans vs Indianapolis Heads XLIII Arizona vs Pittsburgh Heads XLII NY Giants vs New England Tails XLI Chicago vs Indianapolis Heads XL Seattle vs Pittsburgh Tails XXXIX Philadelphia vs New England Tails XXXVIII Carolina vs New England Tails XXXVII Tampa Bay vs Oakland Tails XXXVI St Louis vs New England Heads XXXV NY Giants vs Baltimore Tails XXXIV St Louis vs Tennessee Tails XXXIII Atlanta vs Denver Tails XXXII Green Bay vs Denver Tails XXXI New England vs Green Bay Heads XXX Dallas vs Pittsburgh Tails XXIX San Francisco vs San Diego Heads XXVIII Dallas vs Buffalo Tails XXVII Buffalo vs Dallas Heads XXVI Washington vs Buffalo Heads XXV Buffalo vs NY Giants Heads XXIV Denver vs San Francisco Heads XXIII San Francisco vs Cincinnati Tails XXII Washington vs Denver Heads XXI Denver vs NY Giants Tails XX Chicago vs New England Tails XIX San Francisco vs Miami Tails XVIII LA Raiders vs Washington Heads XVII Miami vs Washington Tails XVI San Francisco vs Cincinnati Tails XV Philadelphia vs Oakland Tails XIV LA Rams vs Pittsburgh Heads XIII Dallas vs Pittsburgh Heads XII Dallas vs Denver Heads XI Oakland vs Minnesota Tails X Dallas vs Pittsburgh Heads IX Pittsburgh vs Minnesota Tails VIII Miami vs Minnesota Heads VII Miami vs Washington Heads VI Miami vs Dallas Heads V Dallas vs Baltimore Tails IV Minnesota vs Kansas City Tails III NY Jets vs Baltimore Heads II Green Bay vs Oakland Tails I Green Bay vs Kansas City Heads

BetOnline Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Offer: Risk-Free $50 Bet

One bookie who you should take advantage of for NFL promotions is BetOnline. New users will be given a risk-free bet up to $50 when placed on their smartphone or tablet. So, if you want a 50/50 chance to double your money, put it on the coin toss! If your Super Bowl bet wins, congrats you are already scoring a profit from mobile betting. If your bet loses, they’ll reimburse your bet with up to a $50 free play.

New members only. $55 min deposit. Receive a risk-free bet up to $50 on their first-ever mobile bet, meaning it was placed on a smartphone or tablet. Please see BetOnline’s General Rules for additional terms and conditions regarding bonuses. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

