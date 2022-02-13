eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

NFL Super Bowl 2022 Coin Toss Odds and Picks

Zach Brunner
2022 super bowl coin toss odds

Along with the Gatorade color, one of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets is the coin toss. Yes, before a single whistle is blown or tackle is made, there will be millions of dollars won on Super Bowl betting picks, and the result is a literal coin flip. Below, we will discuss the best Super Bowl 2022 coin toss odds on BetOnline Sportsbook. We will also give our official pick for Sunday.

Below, we’ll compare Super Bowl 2022 coin toss odds from the most reliable offshore betting sites.

Bet BetOnline BetUS Bovada MyBookie Sportsbetting.ag
Heads -101 -105 -105 -101 -101
Tails -101 -105 -105 -101 -101

Last year, the result of the Super Bowl coin toss was heads. If we believe a coin flip is truly 50/50, then tails looks to be the likely result. The Super Bowl coin toss result from the past four Super Bowls has seen heads come up three of the past four times. From my point of view, it looks like tails is due!

Tails never fails…except for three of the past four times. Still, that’s where my money will go on Sunday.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Results

Heads: 26 times (47%)
Tails: 29 times (53%)
Heads longest streak: 5
Tails longest streak: 4 (three times)
Last Result: Heads

Super Bowl Matchup Result
LV Kansas City vs Tampa Bay Heads
LIV Kansas City vs San Francisco Tails
LIII New England vs LA Rams Heads
LII New England vs Philadelphia Heads
LI Atlanta vs New England Tails
L Carolina vs Denver Tails
XLIX Seattle vs New England Tails
XLVIII Seattle vs Denver Tails
XLVII Baltimore vs San Francisco Heads
XLVI New England vs NY Giants Heads
XLV Green Bay vs Pittsburgh Heads
XLIV New Orleans vs Indianapolis Heads
XLIII Arizona vs Pittsburgh Heads
XLII NY Giants vs New England Tails
XLI Chicago vs Indianapolis Heads
XL Seattle vs Pittsburgh Tails
XXXIX Philadelphia vs New England Tails
XXXVIII Carolina vs New England Tails
XXXVII Tampa Bay vs Oakland Tails
XXXVI St Louis vs New England Heads
XXXV NY Giants vs Baltimore Tails
XXXIV St Louis vs Tennessee Tails
XXXIII Atlanta vs Denver Tails
XXXII Green Bay vs Denver Tails
XXXI New England vs Green Bay Heads
XXX Dallas vs Pittsburgh Tails
XXIX San Francisco vs San Diego Heads
XXVIII Dallas vs Buffalo Tails
XXVII Buffalo vs Dallas Heads
XXVI Washington vs Buffalo Heads
XXV Buffalo vs NY Giants Heads
XXIV Denver vs San Francisco Heads
XXIII San Francisco vs Cincinnati Tails
XXII Washington vs Denver Heads
XXI Denver vs NY Giants Tails
XX Chicago vs New England Tails
XIX San Francisco vs Miami Tails
XVIII LA Raiders vs Washington Heads
XVII Miami vs Washington Tails
XVI San Francisco vs Cincinnati Tails
XV Philadelphia vs Oakland Tails
XIV LA Rams vs Pittsburgh Heads
XIII Dallas vs Pittsburgh Heads
XII Dallas vs Denver Heads
XI Oakland vs Minnesota Tails
X Dallas vs Pittsburgh Heads
IX Pittsburgh vs Minnesota Tails
VIII Miami vs Minnesota Heads
VII Miami vs Washington Heads
VI Miami vs Dallas Heads
V Dallas vs Baltimore Tails
IV Minnesota vs Kansas City Tails
III NY Jets vs Baltimore Heads
II Green Bay vs Oakland Tails
I Green Bay vs Kansas City Heads

 

BetOnline Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Offer: Risk-Free $50 Bet

One bookie who you should take advantage of for NFL promotions is BetOnline. New users will be given a risk-free bet up to $50 when placed on their smartphone or tablet. So, if you want a 50/50 chance to double your money, put it on the coin toss! If your Super Bowl bet wins, congrats you are already scoring a profit from mobile betting. If your bet loses, they’ll reimburse your bet with up to a $50 free play.

New members only. $55 min deposit. Receive a risk-free bet up to $50 on their first-ever mobile bet, meaning it was placed on a smartphone or tablet.  Please see BetOnline’s General Rules for additional terms and conditions regarding bonuses. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

