Olympic Preview: February 14

In 2021, two-time Olympic gold medalist Kaillie Humphries had a different battle than the one she faces regularly on the bobsled track. The battle was to become an American citizen just in time for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. after breaking away from the Canadian bobsled program due to allegations of mistreatment from Canadian bobsled coach Todd Hays, who is ironically, American. Humphries had previously won three medals (including two gold medals) over the last three Olympic Winter Games with Canada, but decided she wanted to no longer represent Canada internationally, but the United States of America, and the native land of her second husband, Travis Armbruster. On December 9, her United States citizenship was granted.

On Monday, Humphries will be trying to win her first of two Olympic gold medals in Beijing. After the first two runs in the women’s monobob, she has an extremely comfortable lead over her nearest competitor, Canadian Christine de Bruin. Humphries is at 2:09.10, while De Bruin is at 2:10.14. The third run is 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday evening, and the fourth run is 10 p.m. ET on Sunday evening.

In figure skating, the ice dance free dance will take place (8:15 ET), with two American teams battling for bronze. Madison Hubbell of Lansing, Michigan and Zachary Donohue of Hartford, Connecticut are in third place with 87.13 points, while Madison Chock of Redondo Beach, California, and Evan Bates of Ann Arbor, Michigan, are in fourth place with 84.14 points.

In women’s hockey, the semifinals will take place with the United States playing Finland (Monday, 8 a.m. ET) and Canada playing Switzerland (Sunday, 11 p.m. ET). If it is not Canada facing the United States in the gold medal game, it will be downright stunning. Only once has it not been the United States and Canada in the gold medal in women’s hockey. That took place at the 2006 Olympic Winter Games in Turin, when Sweden stunned the United States 3-2.

Meanwhile, Olympic medals will also be presented in aerials and ski jumping. The women’s aerials event will be at 7 a.m. ET on Monday, while the men’s team ski jumping event will be at 6 a.m ET on Monday. The gold medalists we are projecting in those events are Mengtao Xu of China (+350), and Austria (+330).

