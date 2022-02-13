Renato Moicano Career Earnings
UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses
Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event
UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Dolloway – Dec 20/14 – W (Niinimaki) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*
UFC 198 – May 14/16 – W (Tukhugov) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*
UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Reis – Apr 15/17 – W (Stephens) – $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*
UFC 214 – Jul 29/17 – L (Ortega) – $75,500 ($23,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)
UFC 223 – Apr 7/18 – W (Kattar) – $50,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*
UFC 227 – Aug 4/18 – W (Swanson) – $107,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes 2 – Feb 2/19 – L (Aldo) – $34,000 ($29,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*
UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22/19 – L (Jung) – $34,000 ($29,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*
UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira – Mar 14/20 – W (Hadzovic) – $69,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
UFC 256 – Dec 12/20 – L (Fiziev) – $55,000 ($50,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*
UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov – Jun 26/21 – W (Herbert) – $111,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)*
UFC 271 – Feb 12/22 – W (Hernandez) – $115,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)*
Total Career Earnings: $723,500
