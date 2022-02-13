Super Bowl 2022 Live Betting Odds

Super Bowl 2022 is now underway and it’s been a good start for bettors. OBJ scored the first touchdown which will have landed a lot of First Touchdown bets while props on the Coin Toss, National Anthem length and many more have already settled at sportsbooks across the country. Cooper Kupp’s TD in the second quarter made it a bad night for the books even before HT.

Whether you’ve had winners or have failed to land an early bet, you still have the chance to place more thanks to the fact that all the major online bettings are now offering live betting odds. Regardless of whether you are hedging, doubling down or just waiting for a sport, you’ll be able to find an in-play bet that suits your needs.

There are many great online sportsbooks that sports bettors in America can use for live betting, and some even offer bonuses and free bets to get started. We’ve picked out the best below. If you have an account, click to go to the live betting page. If not, and you want a free bet, just click the bonus offer of your choice to get involved in the 2022 Super Bowl live betting bonanza.

Best Super Bowl Sports Betting Sites for Live Betting

Super Bowl 2022 Live Betting Odds

The odds to win the Super Bowl is the most popular bet available at live betting sites. Who you think will win, the Rams or the Bengals. The odds will change play by play and some sharps will bet both sides at different prices to ensure a win no matter who lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI

Team Odds Play Los Angeles Rams LIVE Cincinnati Bengals LIVE

Super Bowl Point Spread

The points spread for the Super Bowl began at -4 in favor of the Rams but it’s changing every play. It’s very possible to either hedge your position, or find a middle if you use live betting.

Point Spread Odds Play LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE

Super Bowl Totals

Like the Points Spread, the Total is changing all the time. To check the live betting total for the Super Bowl 2022 at any moment, just click LIVE below.

Total Odds Play LIVE LIVE LIVE LIVE

