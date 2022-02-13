Super Bowl BetOnline Bonus for California Sports Betting

For the second year in a row, and the second year ever, a team in the Super Bowl gets to play in their home stadium. How lucky are California residents that they have been able to host both the NFC Championship and now Super Bowl LVI to see their Los Angeles Rams play? With two massive games in Los Angeles, it’s clear California sports betting is at an all-time high, and why shouldn’t it be?
No, California sports betting is not yet legalized, so you won’t have the legal US sportsbooks to use. However, there are still plenty of online sportsbooks for California sports betting this weekend, and many of these books have special Super Bowl bonuses to claim!
Below, we will discuss how to bet on the Super Bowl in California, then we will give you an exclusive Super Bowl bonus from BetOnline to claim before Sunday.
Super Bowl Game Info
Who: Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals
When: 6:30 PM EST
Where: SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA
How: NBC or Peacock
Odds: Rams -4 via BetOnline Sportsbook
How to Bet on the Super Bowl in California
Claiming the NFL betting offers is a simple process, which we have laid out below.
- Choose your offer below
- Sign up to BetOnline with your details including age and address
- Deposit and bet the qualifying amount
- Claim the free bets!
BetOnline Super Bowl California Sports Betting Offer: Risk-free $50 free bet
One bookie you absolutely need to look at for Super Bowl bonuses in California is BetOnline. New users will be given a risk-free bet up to $50 when placed on their smartphone or tablet. If your Super Bowl bet wins, congrats you won some money! If your bet loses, they’ll reimburse your bet with up to a $50 free play. It’s what they in the business call a risk-free bet.Read next
How to Bet the Super Bowl in Alaska | AK Sports Betting Offers
It is officially the week of Super Bowl LVI! The Los Angeles Rams will play in their home stadium against the underdog Cincinnati Bengals. This...