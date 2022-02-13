Super Bowl Live Prop Bets

Nearly $8 billion will be bet on Super Bowl 2022. While most Americans will have their bets placed before the Super Bowl kickoff, sharp bettors can still cash in on Super Bowl odds for prop bets while the game is in-play. Whether NFL fans want to hedge their bets or wait until the game is in-progress to place their wagers, they can often find better live odds for Super Bowl props.

In this article, we’ll uncover where to find the best odds for Super Bowl live prop bets online.

The Best Betting Sites for Super Bowl Live Prop Bets

BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand XBet – New brand for NFL betting. 100% Welcome Bonus up to $500 BetUS – Claim a Bonus When Using Crypto to Deposit MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available Bovada – Biggest Brand in US Betting. $1000 Welcome Bonus



Super Bowl Live Props Bets

While the Super Bowl is in-play, NFL fans can find more lucrative odds for game props, player props, and other exotic Super Bowl prop bets.

Below, we’ll review the odds for a few Super Bowl live prop bets from BetOnline, one of the best Super Bowl betting sites

Rams to Win the 2nd Half

Team Total Rams – Over/Under 31.5

– Over/Under 31.5 Team Total Bengals – Over/Under 20.5

– Over/Under 20.5 Total Passing Yards by Matthew Stafford – Over/Under 274.5

– Over/Under 274.5 Total Passing Yards by Joe Burrow – Over/Under 296.5

– Over/Under 296.5 Total Receiver Yards by Ja’Marr Chase – Over/Under 80.5

– Over/Under 80.5 Total Receiver Yards by Cooper Kupp – Over/Under 96.5

BetOnline Super Bowl Betting Offer: $50 Free Play Bet

Our top pick for Super Bowl free bets and betting is BetOnline. You can claim a free play bet up to $50 when placed on your mobile or tablet device for the first time. If you choose to use this on the Super Bowl and your bet wins, then you have already profited and won’t qualify. But, if the bet loses, you’ll qualify for the $50 free play BetOnline bonus with a 6x rollover.

Other BetOnline bonuses you can claim for NFL betting include the $25 risk-free Player Probs Wager and Million Dollar Super Bowl Party, where up to $1 million in prizes are up for grabs.

BetUS Super Bowl Betting Offer: Get up to $3,125 bonus

If you’re wondering how to bet the Super Bowl in North Carolina and claim the best NFL betting offers possible, BetUS is the bookie for you. BetUS is giving new users a 125% deposit match up to $3,125 in bonus bets. The bets are split up to $2,500 for sports and another $625 for casino.

On top of that, BetUS has its own exclusive set of Super Bowl bonuses available to new and existing customers. These include the Big Game Raffle and Extra Free Play offers. Use the link below to sign up and claim these bonuses.

MyBookie Super Bowl Betting Offer: Get up to $1,000 bonus

If you’re looking to maximize your NFL free bets and bonus for the Super Bowl, you will not want to pass up MyBookie. New users of MyBookie will have their initial deposit doubled, giving you up to $1,000 in free bets by using the link below.

MyBookie also boasts more than 2,000 prop bets for the Super Bowl, making it the place to be for NFL betting.

Bovada Super Bowl Betting Offer: Bet $10 get up to $750 bonus

For those looking to use their crypto wallet to deposit funds, the promotion from Bovada is one you will want to take advantage of. To claim NFL betting offers on Bovada for the Super Bowl you will get a bonus of 75% on your deposit using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Simply sign up using the link below.

You can also take advantage of the $1,000 welcome bonus using the Bovada promo code BVD1000, which can be used on the Super Bowl.

About Nick Raffoul Shortly after graduating with an Honors in Business Administration, Nick turned his attention from traditional stocks and bonds to investing in the performance of sports teams. He uses a combination of advanced stats and historical data to create sports investment models to identify value and generate consistent profits. Nick's work can also be found at Basketball Insiders, Pistons Powered, Safe Betting Sites, Winners And Whiners, and more. View all posts by Nick Raffoul

