Super Bowl MVP Odds and Betting Picks

It’s finally time for Super Bowl LVI!. It’s not overreacting to say that Sunday may have the money bet in sports gambling history. A big reason for this is the long list of Super Bowl props. Among the most popular props is the Super Bowl MVP.
The odds for Supoer Bowl MVP typically always have quarterbacks at the top of the list, and this year is no different. Heading into the weekend, Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow lead the Super Bowl MVP odds.
Let’s take a look at the full Super Bowl MVP odds and the Super Bowl MVP history.
Super Bowl MVP Odds
|Player
|BetUS
|Bovada
|BetOnline
|Sportsbetting.ag
|Matthew Stafford
|+100
|+110
|+115
|+115
|Joe Burrow
|+225
|+225
|+240
|+240
|Cooper Kupp
|+550
|+600
|+500
|+500
|Aaron Donald
|+1600
|+1500
|+1000
|+1000
|Ja’Marr Chase
|+1800
|+2000
|+1600
|+1600
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|+2200
|+2000
|+2800
|+2800
|Cam Akers
|+4000
|+4000
|+3300
|+3300
|Evan McPherson
|+6000
|+5000
|+3300
|+3300
|Joe Mixon
|+3300
|+4000
|+3300
|+3300
|Tee Higgins
|+34000
|+4000
|+3300
|+3300
Super Bowl MVP History
|SB
|PLAYER
|STATS
|I
|Bart Starr, QB, Green Bay
|
Two touchdown passes
|II
|Bart Starr, QB, Green Bay
|
202 yards passing, 1 TD
|III
|Joe Namath, QB, New York Jets
|206 yards passing
|IV
|Len Dawson, QB, Kansas City
|
142 yards passing, 1 TD
|V
|Chuck Howley, LB, Dallas
|
Two interceptions, fumble recovery
|VI
|Roger Staubach, QB, Dallas
|
119 yards passing, 2 TDs
|VII
|Jake Scott, S, Miami
|Two interceptions
|VIII
|Larry Csonka, FB, Miami
|
33 carries, 145 yards rushing, 2 TDs
|IX
|Franco Harris, RB, Pittsburgh
|
158 yards rushing, 1 TD
|X
|Lynn Swann, WR, Pittsburgh
|
4 catches, 161 yards, 1 TD
|XI
|Fred Biletnikoff, WR, Oakland
|
4 catches, 79 yards
|XII
|Harvey Martin & Randy White, DL, Dallas
|
Led Dallas defense that forced eight turnovers
|XIII
|Terry Bradshaw, QB, Pittsburgh
|
318 yards passing, 4 TDs
|XIV
|Terry Bradshaw, QB, Pittsburgh
|
309 yards passing, 2 TDs
|XV
|Jim Plunkett, QB, Oakland
|
261 yards passing, 3 TDs
|XVI
|Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco
|
157 yards passing, 1 TD
|XVII
|John Riggins, RB, Washington
|
166 yards rushing, 1 TD
|XVIII
|Marcus Allen, RB, Los Angeles Raiders
|
20 carries, 191 yards rushing, 2 TDs
|XIX
|Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco
|
331 yards passing, 3 TDs
|XX
|Richard Dent, DE, Chicago
|
2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
|XXI
|Phil Simms, QB, New York Giants
|
268 yards passing, 3 TDs
|XXII
|Doug Williams, QB, Washington
|
340 yards passing, 4 TDs
|XXIII
|Jerry Rice, WR, San Francisco
|
11 catches, 215 yards, 1 TD
|XXIV
|Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco
|
297 yards passing, 5 TDs
|XXV
|Ottis Anderson, RB, New York Giants
|
102 yards rushing, 1 TD
|XXVI
|Mark Rypien, QB, Washington
|
292 yards passing, 2 TDs
|XXVII
|Troy Aikman, QB, Dallas
|
273 yards passing, 4 TDs
|XXVIII
|Emmitt Smith, RB, Dallas
|
30 carries, 132 yards, 2 TDs
|XXIX
|Steve Young, QB, San Francisco
|
325 yards passing, 6 TDs
|XXX
|Larry Brown, CB, Dallas
|Two interceptions
|XXXI
|Desmond Howard, KR, Green Bay
|
244 all-purpose yards, 99-yard kick return TD
|XXXII
|Terrell Davis, RB, Denver
|
30 carries, 157 yards, 3 TDs
|XXXIII
|John Elway, QB, Denver
|
336 yards passing, 1 TD
|XXXIV
|Kurt Warner, QB, St. Louis
|
414 yards passing, 2 TDs
|XXXV
|Ray Lewis, LB, Baltimore
|
Led a dominant Ravens defense
|XXXVI
|Tom Brady, QB, New England
|
145 yards passing, 1 TD
|XXXVII
|Dexter Jackson, CB, Tampa Bay
|
Two first-half interceptions
|XXXVIII
|Tom Brady, QB, New England
|
354 yards passing, 3 TDs
|XXXIX
|Deion Branch, WR, New England
|
11 catches, 133 yards
|XL
|Hines Ward, WR, Pittsburgh
|
5 catches, 123 yards, 1 TD
|XLI
|Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis
|
247 yards passing, 1 TD
|XLII
|Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants
|
255 yards passing, 2 TDs
|XLIII
|Santonio Holmes, WR, Pittsburgh
|
9 catches, 131 yards, 1 TD
|XLIV
|Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans
|
32-of-39, 288 yards, 2 TDs
|XLV
|Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay
|
24-of-39, 304 yards, 3 TDs
|XLVI
|Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants
|
30-of-40, 296 yards, 1 TD
|XLVII
|Joe Flacco, QB, Baltimore
|
22-of-33, 287 yards, 3 TDs
|XLVIII
|Malcolm Smith, LB, Seattle
|
INT for TD, fumble recovery, 10 tackles
|XLIX
|Tom Brady, QB, New England
|
37-of-50, 328 yards, 4 TDs
|50
|Von Miller, LB, Denver
|
Six tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended
|LI
|Tom Brady, QB, New England
|
43-of-62, 466 yards, 2 TDs
|LII
|Nick Foles, QB, Philadelphia
|
28-of-43, 373 yards, 3 TDs, 1 TD reception
|LIII
|Julian Edelman, WR, New England
|
10 catches, 141 yards
|LIV
|Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City
|
26-of-42, 286 yards, 2 TDs
|LV
|Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay
|
21-of-29, 201 yards, 3 TDs
