Super Bowl MVP Odds and Betting Picks

Zach Brunner
Last updated

It’s finally time for Super Bowl LVI!. It’s not overreacting to say that Sunday may have the money bet in sports gambling history. A big reason for this is the long list of Super Bowl props. Among the most popular props is the Super Bowl MVP.

The odds for Supoer Bowl MVP typically always have quarterbacks at the top of the list, and this year is no different. Heading into the weekend, Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow lead the Super Bowl MVP odds.

Let’s take a look at the full Super Bowl MVP odds and the Super Bowl MVP history.

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Player BetUS Bovada BetOnline Sportsbetting.ag
Matthew Stafford +100 +110 +115 +115
Joe Burrow +225 +225 +240 +240
Cooper Kupp +550 +600 +500 +500
Aaron Donald +1600 +1500 +1000 +1000
Ja’Marr Chase +1800 +2000 +1600 +1600
Odell Beckham Jr. +2200 +2000 +2800 +2800
Cam Akers +4000 +4000 +3300 +3300
Evan McPherson +6000 +5000 +3300 +3300
Joe Mixon +3300 +4000 +3300 +3300
Tee Higgins +34000 +4000 +3300 +3300

 

Super Bowl MVP History

SB PLAYER STATS
I Bart Starr, QB, Green Bay
Two touchdown passes
II Bart Starr, QB, Green Bay
202 yards passing, 1 TD
III Joe Namath, QB, New York Jets 206 yards passing
IV Len Dawson, QB, Kansas City
142 yards passing, 1 TD
V Chuck Howley, LB, Dallas
Two interceptions, fumble recovery
VI Roger Staubach, QB, Dallas
119 yards passing, 2 TDs
VII Jake Scott, S, Miami Two interceptions
VIII Larry Csonka, FB, Miami
33 carries, 145 yards rushing, 2 TDs
IX Franco Harris, RB, Pittsburgh
158 yards rushing, 1 TD
X Lynn Swann, WR, Pittsburgh
4 catches, 161 yards, 1 TD
XI Fred Biletnikoff, WR, Oakland
4 catches, 79 yards
XII Harvey Martin & Randy White, DL, Dallas
Led Dallas defense that forced eight turnovers
XIII Terry Bradshaw, QB, Pittsburgh
318 yards passing, 4 TDs
XIV Terry Bradshaw, QB, Pittsburgh
309 yards passing, 2 TDs
XV Jim Plunkett, QB, Oakland
261 yards passing, 3 TDs
XVI Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco
157 yards passing, 1 TD
XVII John Riggins, RB, Washington
166 yards rushing, 1 TD
XVIII Marcus Allen, RB, Los Angeles Raiders
20 carries, 191 yards rushing, 2 TDs
XIX Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco
331 yards passing, 3 TDs
XX Richard Dent, DE, Chicago
2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
XXI Phil Simms, QB, New York Giants
268 yards passing, 3 TDs
XXII Doug Williams, QB, Washington
340 yards passing, 4 TDs
XXIII Jerry Rice, WR, San Francisco
11 catches, 215 yards, 1 TD
XXIV Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco
297 yards passing, 5 TDs
XXV Ottis Anderson, RB, New York Giants
102 yards rushing, 1 TD
XXVI Mark Rypien, QB, Washington
292 yards passing, 2 TDs
XXVII Troy Aikman, QB, Dallas
273 yards passing, 4 TDs
XXVIII Emmitt Smith, RB, Dallas
30 carries, 132 yards, 2 TDs
XXIX Steve Young, QB, San Francisco
325 yards passing, 6 TDs
XXX Larry Brown, CB, Dallas Two interceptions
XXXI Desmond Howard, KR, Green Bay
244 all-purpose yards, 99-yard kick return TD
XXXII Terrell Davis, RB, Denver
30 carries, 157 yards, 3 TDs
XXXIII John Elway, QB, Denver
336 yards passing, 1 TD
XXXIV Kurt Warner, QB, St. Louis
414 yards passing, 2 TDs
XXXV Ray Lewis, LB, Baltimore
Led a dominant Ravens defense
XXXVI Tom Brady, QB, New England
145 yards passing, 1 TD
XXXVII Dexter Jackson, CB, Tampa Bay
Two first-half interceptions
XXXVIII Tom Brady, QB, New England
354 yards passing, 3 TDs
XXXIX Deion Branch, WR, New England
11 catches, 133 yards
XL Hines Ward, WR, Pittsburgh
5 catches, 123 yards, 1 TD
XLI Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis
247 yards passing, 1 TD
XLII Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants
255 yards passing, 2 TDs
XLIII Santonio Holmes, WR, Pittsburgh
9 catches, 131 yards, 1 TD
XLIV Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans
32-of-39, 288 yards, 2 TDs
XLV Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay
24-of-39, 304 yards, 3 TDs
XLVI Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants
30-of-40, 296 yards, 1 TD
XLVII Joe Flacco, QB, Baltimore
22-of-33, 287 yards, 3 TDs
XLVIII Malcolm Smith, LB, Seattle
INT for TD, fumble recovery, 10 tackles
XLIX Tom Brady, QB, New England
37-of-50, 328 yards, 4 TDs
50 Von Miller, LB, Denver
Six tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended
LI Tom Brady, QB, New England
43-of-62, 466 yards, 2 TDs
LII Nick Foles, QB, Philadelphia
28-of-43, 373 yards, 3 TDs, 1 TD reception
LIII Julian Edelman, WR, New England
10 catches, 141 yards
LIV Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City
26-of-42, 286 yards, 2 TDs
LV Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay
21-of-29, 201 yards, 3 TDs

 

About Zach Brunner

Whether it's the Bucks winning the NBA Finals or the Badgers screwing themselves every single year, Zach is a Wisconsin sports fan through and through. He has been working in the sports betting and fantasy sports industries for nearly a decade, and he's always down to talk about either.

