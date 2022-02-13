Super Bowl MVP Odds and Betting Picks

It’s finally time for Super Bowl LVI!. It’s not overreacting to say that Sunday may have the money bet in sports gambling history. A big reason for this is the long list of Super Bowl props. Among the most popular props is the Super Bowl MVP.

The odds for Supoer Bowl MVP typically always have quarterbacks at the top of the list, and this year is no different. Heading into the weekend, Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow lead the Super Bowl MVP odds.

Let’s take a look at the full Super Bowl MVP odds and the Super Bowl MVP history.

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Super Bowl MVP History

SB PLAYER STATS I Bart Starr, QB, Green Bay Two touchdown passes II Bart Starr, QB, Green Bay 202 yards passing, 1 TD III Joe Namath, QB, New York Jets 206 yards passing IV Len Dawson, QB, Kansas City 142 yards passing, 1 TD V Chuck Howley, LB, Dallas Two interceptions, fumble recovery VI Roger Staubach, QB, Dallas 119 yards passing, 2 TDs VII Jake Scott, S, Miami Two interceptions VIII Larry Csonka, FB, Miami 33 carries, 145 yards rushing, 2 TDs IX Franco Harris, RB, Pittsburgh 158 yards rushing, 1 TD X Lynn Swann, WR, Pittsburgh 4 catches, 161 yards, 1 TD XI Fred Biletnikoff, WR, Oakland 4 catches, 79 yards XII Harvey Martin & Randy White, DL, Dallas Led Dallas defense that forced eight turnovers XIII Terry Bradshaw, QB, Pittsburgh 318 yards passing, 4 TDs XIV Terry Bradshaw, QB, Pittsburgh 309 yards passing, 2 TDs XV Jim Plunkett, QB, Oakland 261 yards passing, 3 TDs XVI Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco 157 yards passing, 1 TD XVII John Riggins, RB, Washington 166 yards rushing, 1 TD XVIII Marcus Allen, RB, Los Angeles Raiders 20 carries, 191 yards rushing, 2 TDs XIX Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco 331 yards passing, 3 TDs XX Richard Dent, DE, Chicago 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles XXI Phil Simms, QB, New York Giants 268 yards passing, 3 TDs XXII Doug Williams, QB, Washington 340 yards passing, 4 TDs XXIII Jerry Rice, WR, San Francisco 11 catches, 215 yards, 1 TD XXIV Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco 297 yards passing, 5 TDs XXV Ottis Anderson, RB, New York Giants 102 yards rushing, 1 TD XXVI Mark Rypien, QB, Washington 292 yards passing, 2 TDs XXVII Troy Aikman, QB, Dallas 273 yards passing, 4 TDs XXVIII Emmitt Smith, RB, Dallas 30 carries, 132 yards, 2 TDs XXIX Steve Young, QB, San Francisco 325 yards passing, 6 TDs XXX Larry Brown, CB, Dallas Two interceptions XXXI Desmond Howard, KR, Green Bay 244 all-purpose yards, 99-yard kick return TD XXXII Terrell Davis, RB, Denver 30 carries, 157 yards, 3 TDs XXXIII John Elway, QB, Denver 336 yards passing, 1 TD XXXIV Kurt Warner, QB, St. Louis 414 yards passing, 2 TDs XXXV Ray Lewis, LB, Baltimore Led a dominant Ravens defense XXXVI Tom Brady, QB, New England 145 yards passing, 1 TD XXXVII Dexter Jackson, CB, Tampa Bay Two first-half interceptions XXXVIII Tom Brady, QB, New England 354 yards passing, 3 TDs XXXIX Deion Branch, WR, New England 11 catches, 133 yards XL Hines Ward, WR, Pittsburgh 5 catches, 123 yards, 1 TD XLI Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis 247 yards passing, 1 TD XLII Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants 255 yards passing, 2 TDs XLIII Santonio Holmes, WR, Pittsburgh 9 catches, 131 yards, 1 TD XLIV Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans 32-of-39, 288 yards, 2 TDs XLV Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay 24-of-39, 304 yards, 3 TDs XLVI Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants 30-of-40, 296 yards, 1 TD XLVII Joe Flacco, QB, Baltimore 22-of-33, 287 yards, 3 TDs XLVIII Malcolm Smith, LB, Seattle INT for TD, fumble recovery, 10 tackles XLIX Tom Brady, QB, New England 37-of-50, 328 yards, 4 TDs 50 Von Miller, LB, Denver Six tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended LI Tom Brady, QB, New England 43-of-62, 466 yards, 2 TDs LII Nick Foles, QB, Philadelphia 28-of-43, 373 yards, 3 TDs, 1 TD reception LIII Julian Edelman, WR, New England 10 catches, 141 yards LIV Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City 26-of-42, 286 yards, 2 TDs LV Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay 21-of-29, 201 yards, 3 TDs

