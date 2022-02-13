Super Bowl Next Touchdown Scorer Odds

Over 31 million Americans are expected to bet on the Super Bowl in the US. While most of those wagers will be placed before the Big Game, sharp bettors can also capitalize on Super Bowl prop bets while the game is in progress. NFL fans can place live Super Bowl bets on a wide variety of props, including the next player to score a touchdown. In this article, we’ll break down where to place a bet on the next touchdown scorer in Super Bowl LVI and how to get the best Super Bowl next touchdown scorer odds.

The Best Sportsbooks to Bet on the Next Touchdown Scorer in the Super Bowl

BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand XBet – New brand for NFL betting. 100% Welcome Bonus up to $500 BetUS – Claim a Bonus When Using Crypto to Deposit MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available Bovada – Biggest Brand in US Betting. $1000 Welcome Bonus



Super Bowl Next Touchdown Scorer Odds

If you’re live betting on the Super Bowl, it’s important to get the best in-play Super Bowl odds. Some sportsbooks take more juice on live bets than others, especially on next touchdown scorer bets. While Rams‘ wide receiver Cooper Kupp is the favorite to score next at most top sportsbooks, NFL fans can find value by shopping for odds on other players at the best online betting sites.

Below, we’ll review the live Super Bowl betting odds from BetOnline, one of the best sportsbooks to bet with on Super Bowl Sunday.

Player Odds Play Cooper Kupp (LAR) +500 Odell Beckham Jr. (LAR) +700 Cam Akers (LAR) +800 Joe Mixon (CIN) +800 Ja’Marr Chase (CIN) +800

BetOnline Super Bowl Betting Offer: $50 Free Play Bet

Our top pick for Super Bowl free bets and betting is BetOnline. You can claim a free play bet up to $50 when placed on your mobile or tablet device for the first time. If you choose to use this on the Super Bowl and your bet wins, then you have already profited and won’t qualify. But, if the bet loses, you’ll qualify for the $50 free play BetOnline bonus with a 6x rollover.

Other BetOnline bonuses you can claim for NFL betting include the $25 risk-free Player Probs Wager and Million Dollar Super Bowl Party, where up to $1 million in prizes are up for grabs.

BetUS Super Bowl Betting Offer: Get up to $3,125 bonus

If you’re wondering how to bet the Super Bowl in North Carolina and claim the best NFL betting offers possible, BetUS is the bookie for you. BetUS is giving new users a 125% deposit match up to $3,125 in bonus bets. The bets are split up to $2,500 for sports and another $625 for casino.

On top of that, BetUS has its own exclusive set of Super Bowl bonuses available to new and existing customers. These include the Big Game Raffle and Extra Free Play offers. Use the link below to sign up and claim these bonuses.

MyBookie Super Bowl Betting Offer: Get up to $1,000 bonus

If you’re looking to maximize your NFL free bets and bonus for the Super Bowl, you will not want to pass up MyBookie. New users of MyBookie will have their initial deposit doubled, giving you up to $1,000 in free bets by using the link below.

MyBookie also boasts more than 2,000 prop bets for the Super Bowl, making it the place to be for NFL betting.

Bovada Super Bowl Betting Offer: Bet $10 get up to $750 bonus

For those looking to use their crypto wallet to deposit funds, the promotion from Bovada is one you will want to take advantage of. To claim NFL betting offers on Bovada for the Super Bowl you will get a bonus of 75% on your deposit using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Simply sign up using the link below.

You can also take advantage of the $1,000 welcome bonus using the Bovada promo code BVD1000, which can be used on the Super Bowl.

About Nick Raffoul Shortly after graduating with an Honors in Business Administration, Nick turned his attention from traditional stocks and bonds to investing in the performance of sports teams. He uses a combination of advanced stats and historical data to create sports investment models to identify value and generate consistent profits. Nick's work can also be found at Basketball Insiders, Pistons Powered, Safe Betting Sites, Winners And Whiners, and more. View all posts by Nick Raffoul

Read next