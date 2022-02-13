Tyler Boyd NFL Player Props and Free Picks for Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals have a chance to finish their Cinderella run with a Super Bowl LVI victory tonight. We know how much elite star power this team has between Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Joe Mixon, but you cannot forget about the longest tenured Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd. He is the third option on this Bengals team, but is good enough to be the top guy on many NFL rosters. With the battle of Chase vs Jalen Ramsey happening tonight, the defense will be able to key in on Tee Higgins as the second option, leaving an opportunity for Boyd to make a massive impact on the game. This makes betting all Tyler Boyd player props tonight very exciting.

Many NFL sportsbooks are offering a wide array of Tyler Boyd for the Super Bowl. Let’s take a look at some of the best NFL player props for the Bengals wide receiver, as well as where you can place these bets.

Tyler Boyd Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks

42.5 Receiving Yards: Over (-112) | Under (-115)

At Least:

43 (-112)

53 (+108)

63 (+129)

73 (+149)

83 (+206)

93 (+290)

103 (+400)

113 (+530)

4.5 Total Receptions: Over (+125) | Under (-164)

At Least:

4 (-192)

5 (+125)

6 (+237)

7 (+545)

8 (+1200)

9 (+1900)

Touchdowns: At Least 1 (+250) / 2 (+1900) / 3 (+7400)

First Touchdown Scorer: +1800

Most Receiving Yards in Super Bowl: +1800

Tyler Boyd is going to need to have an above average game if you are looking to cash some overs. In his last four games, he has not hit the over on either of his set totals for receiving yards or catches, averaging 24.5 yards and 3.5 catches over that span. He has gone under the number more often than not this season, however prior to his last four games, he had a four game stretch where he went over the number all four times, and over the reception total two times.

42.5 Receiving Yards: Over (-112) | Under (-115)

4.5 Total Receptions: Over (+125) | Under (-164)

Touchdowns: At Least 1 (+250) / 2 (+1900) / 3 (+7400)

First Touchdown Scorer: +1800

Most Receiving Yards in Super Bowl: +1800

Tyler Boyd has found the end zone six times this season, all in separate games. He really came on strong late in the season, scoring in four of his last six games. He scored the first touchdown once this season, but it was all the way back on September 26th, against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was also his first TD of the season.

42.5 Receiving Yards: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

3.5 Total Receptions: Over (-165) | Under (+125)

8.5 First Reception Length: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

To Have Longest Reception of Super Bowl: +1200

Total Touchdowns: At Least: 1 (+200) / 2 (+1400) / 3 (+8000)

First Touchdown Scorer: +1600

Boyd has not been a good candidate recently to have the longest reception of the game. In his last four contests he has had a long of just 17 yards, barley eclipsing 10 in each of the other three. He does have some lengthy ones this season however. His top five longest receptions on the season are 29, 32, 33, 56, and 68.

Tyler Boyd Stats | AFC Championship

It can be important to see how the Bengals wide receiver played last week when you’re placing your Tyler Boyd player props for the Super Bowl. During his AFC Championship matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Boyd reeled in four receptions for 19 yards and no touchdowns. His longest reception was nine yards. The Bengals are going to need him to step it up with Super Bowl glory on the line.

Read next